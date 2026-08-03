Major upset on cards in Bankipur as Prashant Kishor leads BJP's Neeraj Kumar by over 1,145 votes after Round 4

New Delhi:

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday (August 3) made an impressive start in his electoral debut, taking an early lead over BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll in Bihar. After the completion of the second round of counting, Kishor was leading by 1,145 votes over his BJP rival Neeraj Kumar in Bihar's Bankipur bypoll after the fourth round of counting. Kishor has secured 6,269 votes, while Kumar has polled 5,124 votes. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Rekha Kumari is currently in third place with 884 votes.

The bypoll marks Kishor's first direct electoral battle after launching the Jan Suraaj Party, making the outcome one of the most closely watched contests in Bihar.

Why was bypoll necessary?

The counting of votes for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll is underway, with attention focused on whether electoral debutant Prashant Kishor can break the BJP's long-standing hold over the constituency. A total of 26 candidates are in the fray. The bypoll, held on July 30, recorded a voter turnout of 34.30 per cent, marking a decline of over seven percentage points compared to the 41.45 per cent turnout recorded in the previous Assembly elections.

The election was necessitated after BJP national president Nitin Nabin resigned from the Assembly seat in April following his election to the Rajya Sabha. Nabin had won the Bankipur seat for the fifth consecutive time in November 2025, defeating his nearest rival Rekha Gupta of the RJD by a margin of over 50,000 votes. The RJD has once again fielded Gupta in the bypoll.

The contest has gained significance as Prashant Kishor, a former poll strategist who launched the Jan Suraaj Party, is making his electoral debut. The BJP, which has not lost the seat since 1995 when the constituency was known as Patna West, has fielded its youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha to retain the stronghold.

What happened in Bankipur in the 2025 assembly elections?

Nitin Nabin won Bankipur in the 2025 Bihar elections with 98,299 votes, a commanding 62.66% vote share, against RJD's Rekha Kumari, who polled 46,363 votes and 29.55 per cent. The lead of over 51,000 votes is one of the biggest margins in the seat's recent history. While the RJD is looking to narrow the gap this time and clinch the seat.

Meanwhile, a low voter turnout of over 34 per cent was registered on Thursday in the by-poll to Bihar's Bankipur assembly seat where Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who was making his electoral debut, challenged decades of BJP dominance. According to the EC, the voter turnout stood at only 34.24 per cent, a drop of more than seven per cent compared with 41.45 per cent in the assembly polls of November last year.

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