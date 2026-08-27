From university to 1 crore jobs: Samrat Choudhary's Raksha Bandhan gift to women in Bihar

Patna:

With Raksha Bandhan set to be celebrated across India and several parts of the world on Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has announced several initiatives aimed at women's education, employment and economic empowerment. On Thursday, Choudhary launched the 'Samriddh Mahila-Samriddh Bihar' campaign at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna, where he announced a series of measures for women in the state.

Women's University to be established

The Chief Minister announced that a dedicated women's university will be established in Bihar, where all positions, from professors and staff to the vice-chancellor, will be held by women. He said the university would provide women with greater access to higher education while promoting leadership, skills, confidence and self-reliance.

"A Women's University will be built for the sisters of Bihar, where our daughters will receive higher education. In the Women's University, only women will hold all positions, from professor to vice-chancellor. This university will give a new horizon to the dreams of the daughters of Bihar, where education will be combined with leadership, skills with confidence, and knowledge with self-reliance," he said.

Solar Panels for 10 lakh JEEViKA Didis

He also announced plans to connect the homes of around 10 lakh JEEViKA women with solar energy under the PM Surya Ghar scheme. Solar panels will be installed at their homes, with the government aiming to complete the initiative by March 31.

According to Choudhary, the move will help families reduce their electricity expenses and create opportunities for additional income through solar energy.

"On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the PM Solar House gift is being presented to the Jeevika Didis of Bihar. On this auspicious occasion of security and affection, a pledge has been made to connect the homes of approximately 10 lakh Jeevika Didis of Bihar with solar energy. Under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, solar panels will be installed on their homes. This initiative will reduce electricity expenses for the Jeevika Didis' families to zero and create new opportunities for additional income through solar energy. This gift to the sisters of Bihar on Rakshabandhan is an important step towards self-reliance, clean energy, and a bright future," he said.

Other key announcements

Choudhary also announced several other targets and initiatives for women:

7,376 women have been selected for government nursing positions.

The government aims to create employment opportunities for 1 crore women and turn 1 crore women into Lakhpati Didis.

Women's income and participation in the economy will be increased through livestock rearing, manufacturing, and the services sector.

Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, Rs 600 crore has been transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the accounts of 5 lakh women beneficiaries.

Loans have been provided to 10,000 beneficiaries through the JEEViKA Nidhi, while work on 112 rural haats has also been launched.

Calling the announcements a major initiative for women in Bihar, Choudhary said women's empowerment would form the foundation of a prosperous state. He said the government's priority was to make women self-reliant, independent and economically empowered and contribute towards the goal of a developed India and a prosperous Bihar.

"Empowerment of women is the strong foundation of a prosperous Bihar. It is our priority to realise the resolve of a developed India and a prosperous Bihar by making the sisters of Bihar self-reliant, independent and economically strong," he added.

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