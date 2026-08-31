Delhi SIR: Draft electoral roll published; 47.7 lakh of 1.45 crore voter names left out

New Delhi:

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Monday published the draft electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) under which the names of 47.7 lakh electors out of 1.45 crore of the national capital's total voters were excluded.

Those were excluded from the list can file their claims through Form 6 and other supporting documents till September 30, said the CEO, while highlighting that the final roll will be published on November 4. The claims and objections would be examined by the officials before the notice and disposal process ends on October 29.

67.18% electors were digitised

During the process of drafting the electoral roll, the officials digitised the forms of roughly 67.18 per cent of the 1,45,10,299 electors in the national capital. The rest of the 47.7 lakh electors were categorised as "uncollectable" under Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO), and they were excluded from the draft list.

According to the data provided by the Delhi CEO, Rohini had the highest rate of digitisation at 83.43 per cent, while the lowest was at 52.15 per cent in Tughlakabad.

The data also said that Okhla had 1,64,435 of its 3,62,813 forms, or 45.32 per cent, were marked uncollectable. It was 38.98 per cent in Chandni Chowk, 32.65 per cent in Ballimaran, 28.09 per cent in Mustafabad, 27 per cent in Babarpur, 24.50 per cent in Matia Mahal and 23.37 per cent in Seelampur.

Difficulty in linking residents in Shaheen Bagh

The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had faced a difficulty in linking residents in areas such as Shaheen Bagh and Jasola Vihar with the 2002 roll, particularly among migrant families from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and West Bengal.

At the other end, several constituencies recorded relatively high digitisation. Shakurbasti stood at 81.26 per cent, Rajouri Garden at 79.14 per cent, Mangolpuri at 78.76 per cent and Uttam Nagar at 77.76 per cent.

Among the minority-dominated seats, Seelampur recorded 76.63 per cent digitisation, Matia Mahal 75.50 per cent, Babarpur 73 per cent, Mustafabad 71.91 per cent and Ballimaran 67.35 per cent, while Chandni Chowk recorded 61.02 per cent.

The SIR exercise has simultaneously brought changes to Delhi's polling-station network. The number of polling stations has increased from 13,033 to 14,947, while the number of polling-station locations has risen from 2,696 to 2,856.

(With inputs from PTI)

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