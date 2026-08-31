Mirzapur The Movie clears CBFC with A certificate, but were any scenes removed?

Mirzapur: The Movie is just days away from its theatrical release. The film has been among the most awaited releases since it was announced, especially as the popular OTT franchise is now making its big-screen debut.

The teaser and trailer have already created strong buzz among fans. Now, the film has cleared the censor process just three days before its release. According to a source close to the project, the CBFC has cleared the film with very few modifications.

Mirzapur: The Movie: Cuts and modifications

The much-awaited film has received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The rating means the theatrical version is meant for adult audiences. However, the film has passed the censor board test with hardly any modifications.

A source close to the film said, "This means audiences will get to experience the much-awaited theatrical adaptation exactly the way the makers intended it to be seen, retaining its raw, unfiltered essence on the big screen,". While some reports claimed that around 35 seconds had been removed from the film, the source said there are no cuts and only a few modifications.

What is the runtime of Mirzapur: The Movie?

The film also has a runtime of 197 minutes, which is 3 hours and 17 minutes. With the theatrical release now around the corner, fans of the franchise will soon get to experience the world of Mirzapur on the big screen.

Pankaj Tripathi also spoke about how the theatrical format will change the viewing experience. He said, “Whenever a performance or art form is experienced communally, the impact changes entirely. Enjoying it in a group creates a unique, shared experience. So, while Mirzapur used to be a "leave me alone” kind of watch, it’s now in "party mode.” The world is the same, the characters are the same, but the story is new, and the experience is much grander,” he said.

When is Mirzapur: The Movie releasing?

Mirzapur: The Movie has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced the film under Excel Entertainment. Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani are the co-producers.

The star cast includes Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi aka Munna Bhaiya, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Golu Gupta, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta, Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit, Ravi Kishan as Babban Babua and Abhishek Banerjee as Compounder. Sonal Chauhan, Sheeba Chaddha and Harshita Gaur also feature in the film.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie will arrive in cinemas on September 4, 2026.

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Rasika Dugal to Sheeba Chadha: Meet the women of Mirzapur The Movie and the characters they play