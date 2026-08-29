Thieves tape pet dog's mouth before stealing jewellery worth lakhs and cash from Bihar house

Aurangabad:

Bihar's Aurangabad district has seen a disturbing theft in which thieves taped a pet dog's mouth shut before breaking into a house, apparently to stop it from barking and alerting anyone nearby. The incident took place in Bharwar village under the jurisdiction of the Muffasil Police Station late at night amid heavy rain.

The theft has caused concern in the village, particularly because the house was situated in the middle of the locality. The family said the intruders used the sound of the rain and a cooler running inside the house to their advantage before carrying out the burglary.

Thieves enter house after midnight

The complainant, Alok Singh, son of Shiv Kumar Singh and a resident of Bharwar, said he and his wife were sleeping in separate rooms when the incident happened. His children were away at their sister's home for Raksha Bandhan, while his parents and niece were staying with relatives.

According to Alok, the thieves entered the house sometime after midnight. With heavy rain falling outside and the cooler making noise inside, they first went into the courtyard and taped the mouth of the pet dog that was tied there.

The move apparently prevented the dog from barking and alerting the family or others in the neighbourhood. After that, the intruders broke the locks on the doors of three rooms and searched the house.

Gold and silver jewellery stolen

The thieves broke open two Godrej cupboards and two iron trunks, leaving belongings scattered across the rooms. According to the victim, jewellery made of gold and silver worth around Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh was taken along with Rs 40,000 in cash.

The family discovered the burglary only after waking up in the morning. Alok said they were shocked to find the rooms in disarray and their belongings strewn around.

Theft raises questions over village security

News of the burglary quickly spread through the village, with a large number of residents gathering at the spot. Social worker and prospective Oara panchayat candidate Vikram Kumar Singh, also known as Raja, visited the family and expressed support.

He urged the police and administration to act quickly, identify those involved and investigate the theft. He also called for increased night patrolling in every village under the police station.

Vikram said thieves tend to become more active during the rainy season and that a theft in the middle of the village had raised serious questions about local security arrangements.

Police begin investigation

After receiving information about the incident, a team from the Muffasil Police Station reached Bharwar village and began investigating.

Station House Officer Ashok Kumar said an FIR had been registered based on the victim's statement and that further action was underway.

Report by: Kishor Priyadarshi

ALSO READ:

Delhi Police arrests 8, including two minors, in connection with Rs 75 lakh robbery at Ashok Vihar