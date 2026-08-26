Bihar accident: Five killed as speeding car rams into crowd performing kirtan in Supaul

Patna:

Five people were crushed to death when a speeding car ran over devotees performing bhajan-kirtan in the Pipra police station area of ​​Supaul district, Bihar. The injured have been sent to Sadar Hospital, Supaul for treatment. The deceased were identified as Surendra Yadav (45), a resident of Ward 15 of Kataiya Panchayat, Tilai alias Tilo Das (65), and Raju Das (50), both residents of Ward 12. According to reports, villagers were performing bhajans and kirtans to mark the Jhoolan festival near the Bajrangbali temple at Kataiya Goth Chowk. Meanwhile, an uncontrolled car coming at high speed from Pipra suddenly rammed into the crowd of devotees.

As per eye witness, the driver fled the scene following accident and crashed into a garage. Police have taken the wrecked car into custody. Following the accident, villagers blocked the National Highway (NH-327E) and demanded compensation for the deceased. Senior police officials, Sadar Inspector Sanjay Yadav, Sadar SDM Manohar Kumar Sahu, and Cyber ​​DSP Saurabh Gupta arrived at the spot to pacify the protesters. Police are currently investigating the identity of the car's owner and efforts are being made to arrest the driver.

Similar incident: Six dead, dozens injured as private bus with 43 passengers rams into truck in Telangana's Suryapet

Six people were killed, and several others sustained serious injuries after a private travel bus rammed into a moving truck in Telangana’s Suryapet district early Wednesday morning, police said. The accident took place around 5:20 am near Durgapuram stage when the bus, travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, collided with the truck. A total of 43 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident.

The injured passengers were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. The bodies of those killed have been moved to the mortuary for post-mortem examinations. Authorities said an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident is currently underway.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock and grief over the road accident in Suryapet and directed the authorities to take all possible measures to tend to the injured and the next of the kin of deceased. "The chief minister has conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident involving a private travels bus that collided with a container near Dvarakunt in Kodada Mandal," a statement said.

-Reported by Sant Saroj.

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