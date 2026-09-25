Upendra Kushwaha calls on Election Commission to clarify SIR process amid growing controversy

Amid questions being raised over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), statements have started emerging from allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, followed by Rajya Sabha MP and Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha, seeking clarification from the Election Commission on the SIR process.

In a post shared on X, Upendra Kushwaha said the controversy surrounding SIR had created considerable confusion among the public and needed to be addressed.

He said the Election Commission should immediately clarify the actual position to remove the confusion surrounding the issue.

Earlier, Kushwaha had said that having different views on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls was normal. He also said the language being used by the Opposition regarding alleged objections raised by two Election Commissioners was inappropriate.

Kushwaha said political parties could have different opinions on the issue, while concerns related to the process should be examined by those authorised to do so.

Chirag Paswan also calls for EC Clarification

Earlier, Union Minister Chirag Paswan had appealed to the Election Commission to firmly present its position amid the controversy over reported differences within the poll panel.

Speaking to reporters, Paswan said the Election Commission should maintain public trust and address questions arising in people's minds about the electoral process.

"If questions are being raised on the Election Commission, then I believe it is the responsibility of the Election Commission, especially CEC Gyanesh Kumar, to firmly present its position," Paswan said.

Paswan said he was not concerned about what the Opposition was saying, as political parties would engage in politics. However, he said the Election Commission should maintain public confidence because doubts about the electoral process would be a concern.

He said the Commission should clearly present its position so that there was no confusion or doubt in the minds of the public.

Opposition questions CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The statements from the two NDA allies come amid demands from the Opposition for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The demands followed a report by The Indian Express that referred to differences among members of the Election Commission over the SIR process.

According to the report, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally raised objections at least 14 times over a period of 10 months on decisions and orders related to electoral-roll processes.

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