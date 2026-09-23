Over 50 lakh people affected in 576 gram panchayats of 15 districts in Bihar as the flood crisis deepens

Patna:

The Bihar Disaster Management Department said on Wednesday that more than 50 lakh people were affected as floodwaters inundated 576 gram panchayats across 15 districts of Bihar, with rivers flowing in spate and showing no signs of receding. Moreover, officials said they were running three community kitchens while 7,714 displaced people were sheltered in six relief camps. According to the Disaster Management Department, around 50.49 lakh people have been affected by floods in 15 districts of Bihar, with rising water levels disrupting life in 576 gram panchayats.

These districts were worst affected

The districts that were affected by the floodwaters include Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnea, Madhepura, and Arwal. After heavy rains, the Kosi River was flowing above the danger mark at Baltara and Kursela, while the Ganga crossed its danger level at Kahalgaon.

Officials added that three community kitchens are serving flood-affected people, having provided around 1.96 crore meals so far. Moreover, six relief camps are accommodating 7,714 displaced people, besides providing food and medical care," it said.

27 State Disaster Response Force teams engaged in rescue operations

The Disaster Management Department said that 27 State Disaster Response Force and eight National Disaster Response Force teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations with 391 boats deployed.

So far, the state has received 661.9 mm of rain since June 1, which has contributed significantly to the flood situation. Despite this, Bihar has recorded 29 percent below-normal rainfall, the weather office said. The weather office, meanwhile, predicted light to moderate rain at many places and heavy rainfall at some locations from September 23 to 26.

In the meantime, heavy rains lashed parts of Jharkhand on Wednesday morning under the influence of a depression, a weather department official said. Because of the inclement weather, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places in the state from September 23 to 26, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on September 24.

Weather office has issued an orange alert

The weather office has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for Simdega, Gumla, Ranchi, Khunti, and West Singhbhum on Thursday, while a yellow alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for 11 Jharkhand districts on the same day.

"Under the influence of a deep depression, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places from Wednesday to September 26. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on September 24," said Abhishek Anand, the deputy director of the meteorological center in Ranchi.

Many parts of the state have been experiencing light to moderate rainfall since morning, and the intensity is expected to increase during the day, another official said, adding that it may reduce the rainfall deficit in the state.

Jharkhand has recorded an 8 per cent rainfall deficit from June 1 to September 22, which is considered normal according to IMD parameters. The state received 892.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 970 mm between June 1 and September 22.Eleven out of 24 districts are still facing deficit rainfall, with Pakur on top at 52 per cent, followed by Chatra at 37 per cent and Dhanbad at 35 per cent.

With inputs from PTI

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