'Khan Sir may get me killed because I know about his alleged affair': Woman files FIR against Faisal Khan

Patna:

A woman from Uttar Pradesh has lodged an FIR at the Pirbahore police station in Patna, alleging that she faces a threat to her life from well-known teacher Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir. The woman, identified as Husnera Khatun, has alleged that she has known about a purported relationship involving Khan Sir and her friend Shabina Khatun since 2017. She has also alleged that she was threatened when she objected to Khan Sir's visits to her friend's room.

Notably, the allegations are part of a police complaint and have not been independently established. Police have taken cognisance of the complaint and started an investigation. According to the complaint, Husnera Khatun claimed that Khan Sir used to visit the room of her friend Shabina Khatun and would allegedly stay there for extended periods. "Faizal Khan used to come to my friend Shabina Khatun's room and would stay there for hours. When I objected to this, Khan Sir had earlier tried to implicate me in a police case and threatened to kill me. Khan Sir may get me killed because I know about his alleged affair," she alleged. Husnera Khatun further claimed that the alleged incidents date back to the period between 2017 and 2018.

(Image Source : REPORTER)A copy of the complaint letter.

Why has the woman approached police now?

The woman said she has recently become fearful following the controversy involving Khan Sir and Roshan Anand, as well as the death of Roshan Anand's brother. Husnera Khatun has expressed apprehension that since she allegedly knows about Khan Sir's purported relationship, he could harm her to prevent the information from becoming public. Based on these concerns, she approached the Pirbahore police station and filed a complaint, following which an FIR was registered.

Police record statement, investigation underway

Police have taken the complaint seriously and recorded the woman's statement. Investigators are examining the allegations made in the complaint and checking the facts and circumstances connected to the case. Town DSP-1 Rajesh Ranjan said that police had contacted the complainant and recorded her statement. He said the investigation into the matter is currently underway. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

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