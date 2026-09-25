After Jamui and Samastipur, another girl harassment video surfaces from Banka

Banka :

After Jamui and Samastipur, another girl harassment video has surfaced from Banka. The incident was reported on June 3 when the victim had gone to visit Mandar mountain on June 3 with her two friends. Police said three boys namely Abdullah, Nitish Kumar Rai and Vikas Kumar grabbed her hand and started abusing her and threatening her. Thereafter, Abdullah got the victim's friend to transfer Rs 1,500/- to his account online and the victim and her companion were allowed to leave.

Police conduct raids against three non-primary accused

Police are conducting continuous raids against the three non-primary accused Abdullah, Nitish Kumar Roy and Vikas Kumar. Police in Banka registered a case against six unidentified youths after a video showing a minor girl being harassed in public at the Mandar Parvat tourist site went viral on social media. The incident was reported barely days after two other incidents of alleged molestation and sexual assault in Jamui and Samastipur had already put the state's law and order record under scrutiny.

The video which is said to have been filmed at the site under Bounsi police station, shows a group of youths surrounding the girl. One appears to twist her arm, another attempts to hit her with a slipper and a third is seen holding a stick. The video has since been edited with a song that seems to glorify the behaviour and it has spread widely across social media platforms.

Here’s what Chirag Paswan said on harassment incidents

Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, "The series of incidents happening to young women is a matter of grave concern and is truly shameful. We certainly cannot evade accountability for these events; we cannot allow them to occur without appropriate action being taken. Regarding the Jamui incident, the local MP Arun Bharti, acted with great promptness; not only were arrests made, but an encounter also took place. Similarly, in the Samastipur incident, arrests were made immediately. However, I do not believe that arrests or encounters alone will put a stop to these occurrences. Action must also be taken against the officials under whose very noses such shameful acts are perpetrated. It is a matter of deep concern for me that criminals are carrying out such acts while our government is in power. The fact that their morale is so high—emboldening them to brazenly commit such misconduct in broad daylight—is a serious issue that should worry us all; it certainly worries me. I have discussed this with the Chief Minister, and we have clearly stated that we must adopt a 'zero-tolerance' policy regarding such matters. If even a single such incident occurs in Bihar during our tenure, it is a source of great shame for us. In such a situation, when incidents like this occur again, action should not be limited to the accused alone; the axe must also fall on those officials who turn a blind eye and allow such acts to take place right under their noses. We must ensure that the fear of the law is instilled in such anti-social elements to prevent future occurrences. It is our responsibility to provide a sense of security for our children, and we are working towards that goal."

What happened in Jamui?

Recently one such incident was reported in Jamui in which police said the incident took place on the evening of September 19 when the minor boy and girl, who are friends and attend the same coaching institute, were returning after their classes.

The incident happened when the two had stopped in the area to take photographs when a group of youths allegedly intercepted them. Then the group of locals allegedly assaulted and harassed the two minors.

In the incident, the girl was allegedly subjected to indecent behaviour, while the boy was also confronted and assaulted. The whole incident was recorded on video, and the footage subsequently circulated on social media, bringing the matter to the attention of the police.

Giving details, police said the victims had not initially approached them with a complaint. The case came to light after the video gained traction online, following which investigators traced the minors with the help of a vehicle registration number visible in the footage.

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Jamui minor harassment case sparks outrage, 3 held as police hunt four others after video goes viral