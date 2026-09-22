Jamui minor harassment case sparks outrage, 3 held as police hunt four others after video goes viral

Jamui:

A disturbing incident involving two minors in Bihar's Jamui has triggered widespread outrage after a video showing their alleged harassment surfaced on social media. Police have registered an FIR against seven people under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), while three accused have been arrested. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Jamui Sub-Divisional Police Officer Deepti Monali, has been formed to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects. Police have also identified the person allegedly seen behaving indecently with the minor girl in the video and are searching for him.

What happened in Jamui?

According to police, the incident took place on the evening of September 19 when the minor boy and girl, who are friends and attend the same coaching institute, were returning after their classes. The two had stopped in the area to take photographs when a group of youths allegedly intercepted them. The group allegedly assaulted and harassed the two minors. The girl was allegedly subjected to indecent behaviour, while the boy was also confronted and assaulted. The incident was recorded on video, and the footage subsequently circulated on social media, bringing the matter to the attention of the police. Police said the victims had not initially approached them with a complaint. The case came to light after the video gained traction online, following which investigators traced the minors with the help of a vehicle registration number visible in the footage.

Seven suspects identified, three arrested

Jamui Police said investigators have identified around seven people allegedly involved in the incident. Three of them have been arrested, while raids are being conducted to locate the others. The FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant provisions of the BNS. Police have also identified the alleged main suspect seen behaving indecently with the girl and are making efforts to arrest him. The SIT headed by SDPO Deepti Monali is now handling the investigation and efforts are underway to establish the role of each person allegedly involved in the incident.

Police act against circulation of video

The police action is not limited to those allegedly involved in the incident as authorities have also started efforts to identify social media accounts that circulated the footage involving the minors. According to reports, action has been initiated against multiple social media accounts for sharing the video. Police are also taking steps to have the footage removed from online platforms. The circulation of such footage involving minors raises separate legal and privacy concerns, particularly because the identity of the victims must be protected.

Political row erupts over Jamui incident

The incident has also triggered a political confrontation in Bihar, with Opposition leaders questioning the state government's handling of women's and children's safety. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the incident and questioned the safety of girls in Bihar. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also raised questions over the police response and the delay between the reported incident and the case coming to light. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also criticised the Bihar government over the incident, while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav targeted the state government and sought accountability over the case.

Investigation now focused on remaining suspects

With three people arrested and four others still being traced, the immediate focus of the investigation is on identifying the precise role of every person allegedly involved. Police said they are also examining the video and other available leads as part of the probe. Authorities have urged that footage involving the minor victims should not be circulated further. The investigation remains underway, while police teams continue searches for the remaining suspects.

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