Jamui like incident in Odisha, couple stopped on road and assaulted by villagers; video goes viral

Dhenkanal:

A disturbing incident has come to light from Dhenkanal in Odisha, where a young man and woman were allegedly stopped on a main road and subjected to abuse and assault by a group of villagers. The incident took place on September 18 on the road connecting Dhenkanal and Kapilash, and a video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. The incident comes days after a similar case in Bihar's Jamui, where a student was allegedly harassed which led to widespread outrage.

According to the information, the young man and woman were travelling on a motorcycle when some people allegedly stopped them on the road. A video circulating on social media shows a group of people surrounding the couple and allegedly assaulting and misbehaving with them.

The woman can be heard repeatedly pleading with the men to leave her alone and let her go. However, the people surrounding her allegedly continued their aggressive behaviour. The distressing visuals have sparked anger on social media, with many users condemning the assault and demanding strict action against those responsible.

Three people detained

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and detained three people so far. Authorities said the complainant's statement will be recorded and additional evidence will be collected before further legal action is taken. Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar said a case was registered at Gandia police station after the video surfaced on social media. "Yesterday, a video was going viral on social media in which some villagers were seen stopping a boy and a girl and misbehaving with them. A case has been registered in connection with the incident at Gandia police station. The case number is 480/2026. Several sections of the BNS and IT Act have been invoked," Sonkar said.

He said the incident took place at Bhandargarh under the Gandia police station area and identified Arpita Mohanty as the complainant. "She is the same girl who was allegedly subjected to misbehaviour by the villagers. Our investigation has already begun. We have already apprehended three people in the case," the SP said. According to the police, the three detained persons have been identified as Saroj Nayak of Bania village, Sameer Nayak of Bania village and Sangram Rath of Raipur Mandar village -- all under the limits of Gandia police station area.

Police assure victims of legal action

The SP said the complainant's statement would be recorded and all other available evidence would be collected. He added that further legal action would be taken based on the offences established during the investigation. "The complainant's statement will be recorded and we will collect all other evidence. Further legal action will be taken according to the nature of the offence that emerges during the investigation," Sonkar said. He added that the police had assured the woman and her friend that all necessary legal steps would be taken. "We have also assured the complainant and her friend and told them that all necessary legal steps will be taken. We will not show any laxity in the process. Legal action will be taken against all those found responsible and efforts will be made to ensure that they are punished," the SP added.

(Inputs from Shubham Kumar)

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