Jamui molestation case accused Hareram Yadav slapped outside courtroom | VIDEO

Jamui:

The public anger over a molestation of a minor girl in Bihar's Jamui has spilled into court premises as a lawyer slapped the accused Hareram in connection with the case. In the video which was surfaced online, it can be seen lawyer Akash Pandey approached the accused Hareram Yadav and slapped him. Akash Pandey, the lawyer who slapped Hareram, said that he was angry about the incident. "For the actions he committed, he should not only be slapped, but he should be shot. Today, the entire Jamui is ashamed because of him," he said.

"I am a human being before I am an advocate, and I have human feelings. Now, whatever punishment the law gives us for this, we will accept it, but if this happens to a daughter, we will not be able to tolerate it." I was already angry. His act is condemnable and no society will accept it," he added.

Main accused Nandan Yadav arrested

The main accused, Nandan Yadav, was injured in a reported 'half encounter' with Bihar Police on Tuesday (September 22). The accused was shot in the leg during the incident. The incident in Jamui sparked widespread outrage after a video surfaced online showing anti-social elements thrashing a youth and molesting a girl. Following the public outcry, Jamui police registered an FIR and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), detaining three minors so far.

Earlier, Jamui SP Bishwajeet Dayal had told reporters that the SIT, headed by a woman officer, was conducting raids to arrest all the culprits. The FIR has been lodged under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the BNS, and steps have been initiated for the "takedown of the video", the police said.

What happened in Jamui?

According to police, the incident took place on the evening of September 19 when the minor boy and girl, who are friends and attend the same coaching institute, were returning after their classes. The two had stopped in the area to take photographs when a group of youths allegedly intercepted them. The group allegedly assaulted and harassed the two minors.

The girl was allegedly subjected to indecent behaviour, while the boy was also confronted and assaulted. The incident was recorded on video, and the footage subsequently circulated on social media, bringing the matter to the attention of the police. Police said the victims had not initially approached them with a complaint. The case came to light after the video gained traction online, following which investigators traced the minors with the help of a vehicle registration number visible in the footage.

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