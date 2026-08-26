Six dead, dozens injured as private bus with 43 passengers rams into truck in Telangana's Suryapet

Six people were killed, and several others sustained serious injuries after a private travel bus rammed into a moving truck in Telangana’s Suryapet district early Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place around 5:20 am near Durgapuram stage when the bus, travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, collided with the truck. A total of 43 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident.

The injured passengers were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. The bodies of those killed have been moved to the mortuary for post-mortem examinations.

Authorities said an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident is currently underway.

CM Revanth Reddy expresses grief

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock and grief over the road accident in Suryapet and directed the authorities to take all possible measures to tend to the injured and the next of the kin of deceased.

"The chief minister has conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident involving a private travels bus that collided with a container near Dvarakunt in Kodada Mandal," a statement said.

The chief minister directed the Chief Secretary to take all necessary measures to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment.

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