PM Modi meets Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on SCO sidelines, first meeting since Iran war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on sidelines of the 26th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek. This was the first meeting between the two leaders since the beginning of the Iran's war with the United States (US) in February this year.

However, it was not clear what the two leaders discussed, as both sides have not issued a statement yet. However, there is a possibility that they might held talks over the Strait of Hormuz, whose closure has disrupted the global supply chains.

The Prime Minister has been in touch with Iranian leadership since February, though, reiterating that all conflicts must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, while calling for stability in the Middle East and ensuring that the global supply chains are not disrupted.

In his last call with Iranian President on June 30, he had expressed concerns over the escalating tensions in the region and reiterated India's commitment to peace and stability. He also thanked Pezeshkian for ensuring the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran.

First exchange of fire between US, Iran in a month

PM Modi's meeting with Pezeshkian was held hours after the US and Iran traded strikes for the first time in a month. The US targeted the Iranian military's rocket launchers on the Larak Island, saying the move was necessary to stop Tehran from planting mines in the Hormuz.

In retaliation, Iran targeted the bases of American forces in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that US drones was also shot down over Hormuz. Later, Iran's leaders blamed the US for escalating the conflict, with Pezeshkian saying "we are not seeking war, but we will deliver a decisive response to the aggressors."

Pezeshkian, before leaving for the SCO Summit, also said that the Islamic Republic will respond to any kind of aggression with strength and determination, signalling the US that an escalation could further deteriorate the situation in the Middle East.

"We live in a region whose destiny, history, and civilisation go back thousands of years, and we have always been in communication, coexistence, and growth with each other. Therefore, peace, security, economy, and civilisation have arisen from this land, and it is natural that we should strive to expand this trend in today's world," he said.

ALSO READ:

US strikes Iran for first time in a month, Tehran retaliates with missile attacks