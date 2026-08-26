Nepal flood triggers alert in Bihar as Gandak faces flash flood risk; Amit Shah speaks to Samrat Choudhary

Patna:

A flood in the upper catchment area of the Gandak River in Nepal has triggered an alert in Bihar, with authorities warning of a possible sudden rise in water flow and the risk of flash flooding in several districts. The Gandak River could witness waves rising up to around three metres, raising concerns about flooding in areas connected to the river. Authorities have stepped up preparations and directed district administrations to remain on high alert.

A high-level review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit. District magistrates and senior police officials or superintendents of police from the concerned districts joined the meeting through video conferencing. The situation was reviewed in detail, following which all concerned districts were directed to remain alert and complete their rescue and relief preparations.

Amit Shah speaks to Samrat Choudhary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary amid the developing situation and took stock of the state's preparedness and the possible flood threat. The Home Minister assured the state government of all possible assistance to deal with the potential crisis. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also being mobilised to deal with any emergency situation.

Special alert in Gandak basin districts

In view of the possibility of a sudden increase in the Gandak's water flow, special vigilance has been ordered in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali. Authorities have also been asked to closely monitor the situation in Sitamarhi, Sheohar and other vulnerable districts. District magistrates have been instructed to continuously monitor river water levels, embankments, low-lying areas, bridges, culverts and other vulnerable locations. Officials have also been directed to ensure that residents are alerted in time if the situation worsens.

NDRF and SDRF teams being deployed

The administration is preparing to respond to any emergency by deploying teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). One NDRF team has been ordered to be sent to Gopalganj, while another team will remain on standby in Muzaffarpur. An NDRF team has also been directed to be deployed in Bettiah. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) DIG has assured the state administration that Quick Reaction Teams and other assistance will be made available in Bettiah as required.

Evacuation plans, boats and shelters being readied

District administrations have been directed to prepare evacuation plans for potentially affected populations and ensure adequate availability of boats. Officials have also been instructed to keep community kitchens and shelters ready so that residents can be moved to safer locations without delay if the flood situation deteriorates. The administration has been asked to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place in advance rather than waiting for the situation to become critical.

'Do not panic, but remain prepared'

The state government has said there is no need for panic, while stressing that residents should remain prepared for a possible flood situation. The administration said it is closely monitoring developments and preparing all necessary resources and rescue teams in advance. People have been advised to follow official instructions, rely only on verified information and avoid paying attention to rumours.

Districts ordered to curb rumours

District magistrates have been directed to conduct daily media briefings and maintain continuous monitoring of social media platforms to prevent the spread of misleading information and rumours. Citizens have also been urged to rely only on official and credible sources for updates regarding the flood situation.

The district administration, police, disaster management authorities, Water Resources Department and other concerned agencies have been directed to work in close coordination while maintaining continuous surveillance of their respective areas. Embankments and other critical water resources infrastructure are also being regularly monitored to identify any potential risk at an early stage.

Instructions issued for Gandak barrage and canals

The Water Resources Department has directed officials to operate all gates of the Gandak Barrage and ensure water flow through the connected canals. The move is aimed at managing the available water flow safely and efficiently. Engineers of the Water Resources Department have also been instructed to maintain continuous surveillance in their respective areas and ensure regular monitoring of embankments.

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