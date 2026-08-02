Huma Qureshi reacts to criticism over Kiara Advani's Toxic song, calls it 'wrong and disgusting'

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has been facing backlash for her intimate scenes with Yash in Tabahi, the first song from Toxic. Some social media users have questioned her choices, citing the fact that she is a married woman and a mother. In contrast, Yash, who is also married, has received very little criticism for the same scenes.

Speaking about the issue on Be A Man, Yaar! by Yuvaa, Huma Qureshi said she believes the women associated with the film, particularly the actress and the director, will ultimately let their work answer the criticism.

Huma defends Kiara Advani

Reacting to the backlash, Huma said, "It is very wrong and disgusting. But I feel that the women associated with this film, the actress and the director, will ultimately come out on top. There is no point in defending anything because you cannot change people's mindset with words. I will simply let the film speak for itself."

It is significant to note that Huma also plays a vital role in Geetu Mohandas' Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Kiara faces criticism on social media

Ever since the release of Tabahi, the first song from Yash's Toxic, Kiara Advani has been subjected to heavy criticism and crude comments over the intimate scenes in the music video. The backlash was not limited to the actor, as trolls also targeted her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, leaving similar comments on his Instagram posts.

About the film Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is an action film. Alongside Yash, the film stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 26.

On Huma's work front

The most recent appearance of Huma Qureshi was in the film Baby Do Die Do, which premiered in theaters on July 3. The film stars Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Farida Jalal and Kavin Dave in lead roles. Even though the film has got a mediocre performance in terms of box office figures, it has collected Rs. 7.14 crores as of now, as stated by industry tracker Sacnilk.

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