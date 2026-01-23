Border 2 has finally hit theatres, bringing together Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in a high-octane war drama that fans have been eagerly waiting for. The film is positioned as a spiritual successor to the 1997 classic. It revisits themes of patriotism, sacrifice and brotherhood, while attempting to speak to a new generation of viewers. As audiences throng cinema halls on release day, all eyes are on whether Border 2 can live up to the legacy of the original.
Stay tuned for early reviews, box office updates, audience reactions, and live updates on Border 2.