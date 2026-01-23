Advertisement
  Live Border 2 release LIVE: Early reviews for Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh's film out

Border 2 has hit theatres today. Follow this LIVE blog for real-time updates on advance booking, first show reviews, day 1 box office collection, ticket trends and audience reactions from across India.

Early reviews for Border 2 have started coming in
Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
New Delhi:

Border 2 has finally hit theatres, bringing together Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in a high-octane war drama that fans have been eagerly waiting for. The film is positioned as a spiritual successor to the 1997 classic. It revisits themes of patriotism, sacrifice and brotherhood, while attempting to speak to a new generation of viewers. As audiences throng cinema halls on release day, all eyes are on whether Border 2 can live up to the legacy of the original.

Stay tuned for early reviews, box office updates, audience reactions, and live updates on Border 2.

 

Live updates :Border 2 release LIVE: Advance booking, first show review, box office collection updates

  • 11:26 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Border 2 first show audience reactions start pouring in

    The early reactions of fans have started pouring in for Border 2. A user gave the film 4.5 out of 5 stars and wrote, "The climax is PURE GOOSEBUMPS, visually massive, emotionally devastating, and deeply patriotic. The final war moments hit straight in the chest, leaving theatres echoing with applause and slogans."

     

  • 11:10 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Early morning Border 2 shows cancelled?

    Early morning shows of Border 2 have been reportedly cancelled in Mumbai after the film, reportedly, couldn't be delivered on time.

  • 10:57 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Border 2 trailer: Have you watched it?

    The trailer of Border 2 will evoke a sense of nostalgia while appealing to the younger masses. Watch it here:

     

  • 10:54 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Suniel Shetty spoke about his character's death in 1997 film Border

    Suniel Shetty, who played a key role in the 1997 film Border, spoke about the sequel at an event this week. He said, “When I got my death sequence, I was very happy. When you die for the country, it feels good. But for the first time I felt that if I was alive in Border, then I would have become part of Border 2. I always had this itch to wear the uniform.”

     

  • 10:42 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Border 2 box office collection Day 1: Early estimates

    As per early estimates, Border 2 has earned Rs 2.26 crore as of now, reports industry tracker Sacnilk. 

  • 10:23 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Border 2 advance booking trend for day 1 explained

    Border 2 has recorded strong advance bookings. Ahead of its first shows, the film sold around 2.25 lakh tickets on BookMyShow and over 4 lakh tickets across platforms nationwide.

    BookMyShow reported sales of more than 10,000 tickets per hour on Friday morning. Border 2’s advance booking numbers are comparable to Gadar 2, which had reported Rs 17.5 crore in advance sales.

  • 10:19 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    How much did JP Dutta's Border earn in 1997?

    According to industry tracker Sacnilk, 1997 film Border was made on a budget of Rs 10 crore and went on to script one of the most memorable success stories in Hindi cinema. Despite opening to a modest domestic box office collection of Rs 1.10 crore, the film steadily gained momentum through strong word of mouth and audience support.

    In its first week, Border collected Rs 6.30 crore, followed by Rs 5.75 crore in the second week, Rs 5.10 crore in the third week, and Rs 4.75 crore in the fourth week.

    At the worldwide box office, JP Dutta’s directorial went on to earn Rs 64.98 crore globally, while its total net collection in India stood at Rs 39.30 crore, cementing its status as an all-time blockbuster.

  • 10:07 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Sunny Deol shares BTS from Border 2

    As Border 2 arrived in theatres, Sunny Deol marked the moment by sharing a special behind-the-scenes reel on Instagram, giving fans a peek into the lighter moments. For the caption, Sunny wrote: “#Border2 Day Today!!! No worries, no stress. Kick back, relax and let’s all enjoy #Border2 together.”

     

  • 10:02 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Border 2 first show reactions start pouring in

    Trade expert Taran Adarsh reviewed Border 2 and called the film "outstanding". He rated the film with 4.5 out of 5 stars. "Power. Patriotism. Pride... #Border2 makes your heart swell with pride... The film salutes the nation as well as the armed forces... STRONGLY RECOMMENDED. #Border2Review," read a part of his review.

  • 9:51 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Border 2 releases in theatres; early morning shows begin

    Border 2 is witnessing a decent response in theatres. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

