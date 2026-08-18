Former Ram Temple trust chief Champat Rai given clean chit by UP SIT probing donation theft case: Sources

Ayodhya:

Former Ram Temple Trust chief Champat Rai has been given a clean chit by the Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The development comes as the SIT submitted its first report to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, clearing Rai's involvement in alleged donation theft at the shrine in Ayodhya, sources said.

The home department has examined the report and handed it to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for further action.

According to people aware of the matter, the final report does not name former trust general secretary Champat Rai nor ex-trust member Anil Mishra.

Both the members had resigned from their positions at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on June 27 amid an ongoing probe into alleged irregularities involving temple donations.

A second SIT, constituted under the Supreme Court's supervision, is continuing its probe into the case.

The first SIT was constituted on June 13 on the directions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. It was headed by Lucknow divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant with inspector general of police (Lucknow range) Kiran S and special secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan Kumar as members.

SC asks SIT to conclude probe

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya to complete its investigation at the earliest and take it to a logical conclusion.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana also asked the SIT to submit a status report in a sealed cover detailing the progress made in the investigation.

The court said the report, which will be prepared by the SIT that includes a forensic auditor, will first be examined by the bench before deciding whether it should be shared with the parties involved in the case.

The bench further directed the SIT to objectively consider any suggestions made by litigants regarding measures to improve the quality and transparency of the investigation.

The court also allowed petitioners seeking a court-monitored probe by an independent agency or the CBI, along with other public-spirited individuals, to submit suggestions on aspects that should be examined as part of the investigation into the alleged theft of donations.

According to the court's directions, the office of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta will forward these suggestions to the SIT, which will then consider them objectively as part of its ongoing investigation.

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