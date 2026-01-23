Border 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol carries the film, but the sequel struggles to match the original Border 2 attempts to build on the legacy of the 1997 classic but struggles due to a weak, repetitive storyline and patriotism that often feels forced rather than stirring. Here's the full review.

Movie Name: Border 2

Critics Rating: 2/5

Release Date: January 23, 2026

Director: Anurag Singh

Genre: War Action Drama

The wait for what is being billed as the biggest film of the year so far, Border 2, is finally over, and once again Sunny Deol’s voice echoes across the big screen. However, the makers of Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 film Border, end up disappointing. The film is weighed down by a weak storyline and a brand of patriotism that often feels dry and forced.

That said, Sunny Deol’s powerful performance injects life into the film. With a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes, the film falters badly on the story front, but its war and fight sequences manage to lift the experience. Performances by Mona Singh, Varun Dhawan and Paramvir Cheema bring emotional weight, with their innocence and restraint helping certain moments land effectively.

Border 2: The story

The story begins with the friendship of Nirmaljeet Singh Sekhon (Diljit Dosanjh), Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya (Varun Dhawan) and Lieutenant Commander Joseph Noronha (Ahan Shetty), who are shown training at the National War Academy in 1969. Their hero and mentor during this phase is Lieutenant Fateh Singh Kelar, played by Sunny Deol. As the three form a close bond, the narrative gradually shifts into their personal lives, focusing on marriage, family, children and the emotions that surround them. The film highlights how a mother suppresses her own maternal instincts to send her son to guard the nation’s borders, and how a wife takes pride in her husband sacrificing his personal life for the country. The first half leans heavily into these family emotions and the sacrifices made not just by soldiers but also by their families. This portion is deeply emotional and succeeds in moving the audience, much like the original Border.

However, as the film moves into its second half, the focus shifts towards a war with Pakistan. Pakistani soldiers are shown plotting an attack on Indian borders, but the film makes it clear that capturing India is not easy. Diljit Dosanjh takes charge of the Air Force and dominates the enemy in the skies, while Varun Dhawan leads soldiers at the border, ensuring heavy losses for Pakistani forces. Ahan Shetty, as a Navy officer, also delivers a strong response. Sunny Deol’s familiar roar returns, but this time it feels muted when compared to the charm and impact of the original Border.

Border 2: Where the story falters

The film’s weaknesses become evident as the story and dialogues begin to feel repetitive, with one particular sequence standing out as especially unconvincing. In this scene, Pakistani soldiers infiltrate Indian territory and manage to overpower and kill Indian soldiers. Sunny Deol then plans a counter-attack to uproot the Pakistani army from Indian soil. A battalion is formed under his leadership, and after intense fighting inside the enemy camp, the Pakistani commander is captured. At this point, the commander tells Sunny Deol that he will be killed the same way his son was killed. Just minutes later, Sunny Deol is shown returning home, where he receives a letter from his son, who is also a soldier stationed at the border. He reads the letter aloud to his wife, and shortly after, news arrives that his son has been martyred. This abrupt shift exposes a major flaw in the film’s narrative track.

Border 2: Sunny Deol carries the film

In terms of performances, Sunny Deol single-handedly breathes life into the film. Varun Dhawan, however, once again disappoints his fans, appearing in several running sequences that oddly resemble his school race scenes from his debut film Student of the Year. Ahan Shetty manages to hold his character to some extent, while Diljit Dosanjh, despite being a capable actor, leaves little impact here. Paramvir Cheema stands out, adding depth to several scenes, including one wartime moment that is genuinely moving. Mona Singh delivers a strong performance, particularly in the scene depicting her son’s martyrdom, which brings tears to the audience’s eyes. Sonam Bajwa has a very limited role but does justice to it.

Border 2: Only one song makes an impact; direction is the weakest link

The film’s music does little to enhance the narrative. Only one song, which was already a hit before release, leaves any impression. Ghar Kab Aaoge, a rendition of Sandese Aata Hai, feels forcefully inserted, clearly trying to replicate the emotional pull of the first film. Beyond that, none of the songs linger in the viewer’s mind or add depth to the story. Direction emerges as the film’s weakest link.

Border 2: Final verdict

With a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes, Border 2 demands nearly four hours of a viewer’s time in theatres, including around 35 minutes of advertisements. The first half, which focuses on the friendship and training days of Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, feels emotionally engaging and manages to hold the audience’s attention. The second half, despite its narrative issues, delivers a few war sequences that stir excitement and briefly reignite the patriotic sentiment, even when the film struggles to sustain it throughout.

2 out of 5 stars for Border 2.

