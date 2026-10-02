Verity Movie Review: Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson struggle to lift a flawed psychological thriller

Movie Name: Verity

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: Oct 2, 2026

Director: Michael Showalter

Genre: Psychological thriller

Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett headline Michael Showalter's adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel. The psychological thriller has an intriguing premise and a committed cast, but predictable turns and uneven writing prevent it from becoming genuinely gripping.

So let's deep dive into the world of Verity Crawford and uncover her manipulated truths.

Verity: Plot

Verity, directed by Michael Showalter and written by Nick Antosca, follows Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), a struggling writer who is hired to complete the unfinished books of bestselling author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway).

Verity has been left incapacitated after a serious accident. Lowen arrives at the Crawford family home to go through her notes and unfinished work, where she meets Verity's husband, Jeremy (Josh Hartnett) and their son.

While sorting through Verity's papers, Lowen discovers a disturbing manuscript that appears to reveal secrets about the family. What begins as a professional assignment soon turns into an unsettling investigation, with Lowen increasingly unsure about who she can trust.

It is a familiar psychological-thriller setup, but one that has enough mystery to work. An isolated mansion, a complicated marriage, a seemingly helpless woman and a stranger digging into a family's secrets provide plenty of material for a tense adaptation.

Verity gets some of this right. It just does not sustain the tension consistently enough.

Verity: Direction and Writing

The screenplay is where Verity becomes inconsistent. The film wants the audience to keep questioning what is true and what is not. That is an effective approach for this kind of thriller, particularly when different characters have reasons to hide information. However, several of the twists are easier to anticipate than they should be.

The screenplay occasionally pushes characters into decisions because the story needs them to make those choices. As a result, some revelations feel more like plot mechanics than natural developments.

That does not make the film completely ineffective. There are moments when the uncertainty works, particularly when Lowen begins to question the version of events she has been presented with. But the suspense is rarely sustained for long.

The tonal shifts are also noticeable. At different points, Verity wants to be an erotic thriller, a psychological mystery and a dark family drama. These elements can coexist, but the film does not always find the right balance between them.

Verity: Cast and performances

The performances are among the more effective elements of the film. Dakota Johnson plays Lowen as someone who is cautious but increasingly drawn into a situation she does not fully understand. She keeps the performance relatively restrained, which works during the quieter portions of the film.

Anne Hathaway has the more challenging part. Much of her character's physical presence is restricted, so the actor has to rely heavily on her expressions and body language. Hathaway clearly commits to the heightened nature of the material and brings an unsettling quality to Verity.

Josh Hartnett is convincing as Jeremy, although the character itself is not written with enough depth. His relationship with both women is central to the mystery, but the screenplay sometimes uses him more to move the plot along than to develop the character.

Johnson and Hartnett share enough chemistry to make their relationship believable, but the film does not always build the emotional or psychological tension around them that the story requires.

Verity: Technical Aspects

Showalter gives the film a suitably polished look. The Crawford home provides an effective setting for the story, with its large rooms, secluded surroundings and increasingly claustrophobic atmosphere.

The visual treatment is particularly effective when the film focuses on Lowen's growing unease. The house gradually becomes less of a luxurious home and more of a space filled with unanswered questions.

The film also maintains a reasonably brisk pace for most of its runtime. There are stretches where the story slows down, but it does not become completely bogged down.

The problem is that the technical presentation is often more convincing than the suspense itself. The music, editing and visual cues tell us when something is supposed to feel disturbing, but the underlying writing does not always create the same level of unease.

What doesn't work in Verity

The biggest problem is that the film relies heavily on its twists without always giving them enough groundwork. A thriller can be predictable and still be entertaining if the characters are compelling and the journey is engaging. The movie does this through fragments, but not always consistently.

The romantic subplot too lacks some development. The chemistry between Lowen and Jeremy is essential to the narrative, but at times it becomes clear that their relationship develops out of necessity, rather than as an organic part of the story.

More emphasis on developing the emotional relationships of the Crawford family could have been placed in the movie. Those relationships are crucial to understanding the mystery, but some of them remain surprisingly thin.

At the same time, the film deserves credit for not becoming completely dull. There is enough mystery to keep the story moving, and the performances give the more conventional material some personality.

Verity: Verdict

Verity is not the gripping psychological thriller its premise promises, but it is not without its moments either. Dakota Johnson, Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett make the most of uneven material, while Michael Showalter gives the film a polished visual identity. The isolated setting works well, and the central mystery provides enough intrigue to keep things moving.

The trouble is that the screenplay does not develop its characters or twists with enough precision. Several developments can be anticipated, while some emotional turns feel rushed or insufficiently earned.

Still, the film has enough atmosphere, performances and pulpy intrigue to make it a reasonably watchable thriller. It falls short of being genuinely suspenseful, but there is enough here to keep fans of the source material curious.

2.5 out of 5 for Verity

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Verity trailer is out now; Dakota Johnson uncovers dark secrets in Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett thriller

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