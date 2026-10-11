Riyadh airport attack kills 12, injures over 300 as Saudi coalition blames Houthi rebels

Riyadh:

A missile attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, killed 12 people and injured more than 300 others, including several who were in critical condition, civil aviation authorities said early Sunday. The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels for the attack and vowed a firm response.

The strike was described as the deadliest attack in a Gulf Arab country since the start of the Iran war. It comes amid an escalation in fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces, widening the conflict's regional impact.

A missile struck an airport complex housing terminals 3 and 4, which serve domestic flights, a regional official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media. Saudi authorities said the 12 people killed included four Saudi citizens and nationals of Bangladesh, Palestine, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Sudan. The injured were being treated at several hospitals.

Trump calls Riyadh airport attack 'not acceptable'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned the attack on Riyadh's international airport that killed at least 12 people, calling it "not acceptable". Trump said on Saturday that Washington was considering whether to join Saudi strikes against the Houthi rebels following the latest attack. "We may. We're going to look at it," Trump said, adding that the administration had just learnt about the attack and would make a decision quickly.

The Saudi-led coalition described the strike as a "fully-fledged war crime" and vowed to respond firmly. It also said the airport did not house any military facilities. The Houthis did not immediately comment on the latest attack. Earlier on Saturday, however, the rebels accused Saudi Arabia of striking Sanaa International Airport in the Yemeni capital, which is under Houthi control.

The latest strike was one of several attacks targeting Riyadh airport over the past week. The Houthis had also claimed responsibility for earlier attacks on the airport that killed three Saudis, including a pilot. Saudi civil aviation authorities suspended airport operations on Saturday. Police maintained a heavy presence, entrances were blocked, and flights were diverted to other locations, according to flight-tracking service Flightradar24. The United States, Britain, Germany, Australia and Canada also warned their citizens to avoid the airport.

Iran war puts pressure on Saudi Arabia

The escalation has increased pressure on Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter and a key US ally, as the kingdom faces attacks on its airports, military facilities and energy infrastructure.

The latest wave of attacks followed a major military offensive launched by the Saudi-led coalition against the Houthis. The coalition has been providing air support to Yemeni government forces seeking to reverse recent Houthi advances along the Red Sea.

The rebels had largely remained on the sidelines of the Iran war until recently. Their involvement now provides Tehran with another potential means of applying pressure on a key US ally.

Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have been fighting since 2015, when Riyadh intervened in Yemen's civil war in support of the internationally recognised government. A period of relative calm following a 2022 ceasefire ended in July, when the Houthis resumed attacks.

The renewed fighting has also raised concerns over shipping routes. Recent Houthi gains along the Red Sea have improved the group's surveillance capabilities in a corridor that offers an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has been attacking ships.

Saudi Arabia faces growing air defence concerns

Saudi Arabia is also facing concerns over its ability to intercept incoming missiles. Regional officials told The Associated Press last month that the kingdom was running low on missile interceptors and had sought air defence support from France, Britain, Pakistan and Egypt. One official also noted that US interceptor stocks had declined during the war with Iran. American assistance to Saudi Arabia has included intelligence sharing, target identification and planning support for the latest offensive against the Houthis.

Despite the security concerns, Saudi Arabia's energy ministry continued promoting a major international energy conference scheduled to begin in Riyadh on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister and his Omani counterpart also spoke by phone on Saturday about the importance of supporting diplomatic solutions to de-escalate regional tensions. Oman has previously played a mediating role in the region.

Airlines suspend flights as security concerns grow

The latest attack has added to disruptions affecting air travel in Saudi Arabia. Earlier in the week, the Houthis warned international airlines against operating in Saudi airspace, describing it as a potential theatre of military operations.

Before the latest strike, Air India, flyDubai, Lufthansa Group and Pakistan International Airlines had suspended flights to and from Riyadh and other Saudi airports for varying periods.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency also expanded its guidance on Saudi airspace, citing the Houthis' ability to strike targets deeper inside the kingdom, including Riyadh, and an increased focus on aviation infrastructure.

The latest attack is expected to intensify concerns over civilian aviation, regional security and the potential for further escalation as Saudi Arabia and its allies weigh their response.

(With inputs from AP)

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