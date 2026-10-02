Drishyam 3 Review: Vijay Salgaonkar's final battle is worth watching, but Jaideep Ahlawat as the new cop feels underwritten

Movie Name: Drishyam 3

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: October 2, 2026

Director: Abhishek Pathak

Genre: Crime thriller

“Ab ye khel dimaag ka nahi naseeb ka bann chuka hain" - When Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar says this to his shaken family after another tense encounter with the police, you can almost hear the audience holding its breath. For one last time, Vijay's carefully constructed world is under threat. His case has been dug out again, quite literally. The question is simple. Will he manage to stay ahead of the law one final time, or will this be the end of the road for the Salgaonkar family?

Drishyam 3 brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar and attempts to close the much-loved franchise with one final chapter. The film has all the familiar ingredients. The police, the family, the lies, the clues and Vijay's ability to stay several steps ahead. But this time, there is a new officer determined to crack the case.

Drishyam 3: The story

Vijay and his family are trying to move on with their lives in Goa after everything they have been through. But peace does not last for long. The old case returns, and this time, there is a new person determined to find the truth.

Tabu's Meera Deshmukh has changed. She is no longer the fierce officer audiences saw in the earlier films. The loss of her son has taken away much of her power and drive. She is now largely a grieving mother who still carries the pain of what happened.

Enter Jaideep Ahlawat as Rajeev Singh Tomar, the new head of the Crime Branch. He calls himself the new 'Shani' in Vijay's life. Unlike those before him, he is not ready to let the case disappear. He digs up graves, looks for DNA evidence and joins forces with Inspector Gaitonde to reopen old wounds.

That sets up the central question of the film. Can Vijay's luck save him again, or has his biggest challenge finally arrived?

Drishyam 3: Plot and the links

One thing the film gets right is that it knows exactly what its audience is thinking. Much like Drishyam 2, the film uses its introductory portions to remind viewers about everything that has happened so far. The makers also seem aware of the obvious question that came with the announcement of a third film. What more can possibly happen?

The screenplay addresses that curiosity through the characters themselves. At one point, Gaitonde hilariously says, “ye case ke wajah se meri naukri jaati hain aur aati hain”. It works because that is exactly what the audience has been thinking too.

There are several moments where the characters question how long this case can continue. The case closes and then returns. Vijay outsmarts the police again and again. It becomes almost a running joke. And that is where Drishyam 3 manages to stay connected to the spirit of the earlier films. It knows that the audience has come to watch Vijay play this game one last time.

Drishyam 3: Performances

Ajay Devgn owns the film. As Vijay Salgaonkar, he does not need lengthy dialogues or dramatic outbursts. His eyes and silences do most of the work. Vijay may not be highly educated, but he is exceptionally intelligent. He can sense trouble before it arrives, and that instinct has always been his biggest strength. Every time Vijay manages to stay one step ahead of the police, the audience reacts. There is laughter, tension and a sense of relief. The film ultimately rests on his shoulders, and Devgn carries it comfortably.

Jaideep Ahlawat's casting had created a lot of excitement. Putting two powerful performers like Ahlawat and Devgn opposite each other promised some memorable confrontations. Unfortunately, his character is where the film loses its way. The first half spends a lot of time building Rajeev Singh Tomar up as the new officer who could finally uncover the truth. He'll summon Sam’s soul to uncover the truth, if at all - that's his wrath. There is genuine curiosity around him. But the writing does not live up to that setup. His character feels flat as the story progresses. There was a lot of potential here. Instead, the character seems to lose its spark midway. The way he is introduced and the way his story eventually concludes also raises questions about the writing and editing. Jaideep does his best with whatever was given to him; sadly, it's a miss on the writer's part.

Tabu's Meera Deshmukh is now a different person. She has lost her only son and, with him, a part of herself. Her character is more about grief than investigation this time. Even with a comparatively smaller role, Tabu commands attention whenever she appears. Rajat Kapoor gets more to do as Meera's husband, Mahesh Deshmukh. His character has more dialogues and initiative and feels less like just a supporting presence.

Shriya Saran is effective as Nandini Salgaonkar. She is still trying to hold her family together while dealing with courts, police stations and the pressure of living a normal life. She brings the right amount of vulnerability to the role.

Ishita Dutta also does well as Anju. Her character is dealing with the aftermath of everything that has happened, and Dutta brings that emotional weight to her performance. Mrunal Jadhav has a smaller role as Anu but remains important to the story.

And then there is Inspector Laxmikant Gaitonde, played by Kamlesh Sawant. He is still the character you love to hate. His confrontations with Vijay bring plenty of humour, and Sawant makes sure every appearance leaves an impression. His chemistry with Vijay will be one of the things fans miss now that the franchise has reached its final chapter.

Prakash Raj has a crisp appearance as a lawyer defending Tabu's son's death, and he yet again proves what a good performer he is. The actor has a unique ability to bring a certain jest to the most critical characters. And that's what he brings to Indrajith Shetty too.

Drishyam 3: Direction

Abhishek Pathak, who has primarily worked as a producer all his life, co-wrote and directed Drishyam 2 and 3. He understands the world of Drishyam and keeps the camerawork and pacing fairly controlled. The film also feels like a conscious attempt to give the franchise a final chapter rather than simply extend it for the sake of another sequel.

However, the editing and writing do hold it back. This is particularly visible in Jaideep Ahlawat's character. The buildup makes you expect a much bigger payoff, but the eventual treatment feels underwhelming.

What works for Drishyam 3?

The biggest strength is still Vijay Salgaonkar. Ajay Devgn's controlled performance keeps the story engaging, especially when Vijay once again stays ahead of the police. The film also understands its audience. The callbacks, Gaitonde's comic moments and the references to the earlier films add to the experience without feeling completely out of place. Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta also bring emotional depth to their respective characters.

The scene where the audience is reminded of crucial Drishyam elements such as 'October 2', 'Satsang', 'Pav Bhaji' - is pure nostalgia. And it largely works.

Most importantly, the film keeps the focus on Vijay and his family's fight to stay together, which remains the heart of the Drishyam franchise.

What doesn't work in Drishyam 3?

The biggest issue is Jaideep Ahlawat's character. His introduction creates a lot of excitement, especially because he is positioned as a strong new opponent for Vijay. But the writing does not give him enough depth. The character starts with promise but loses steam as the story moves ahead. His eventual arc feels underwhelming, especially considering the potential it had.

We want to especially point to the scene where Jaideep is called for an emergency press conference on the day of Vijay's hearing. It felt like lazy writing because the makers couldn't justify Tomar's presence in the court, and yet losing out, especially when he initially claimed that this time, his investigation is basis evidence.

Some portions also feel stretched, particularly when the film is building up to the final conflict. The mystery remains engaging, but the payoff does not always match the anticipation created in the first half.

Does Drishyam 3 get a strong conclusion?

Drishyam 3 works best when it stays focused on Vijay Salgaonkar. Ajay Devgn continues to be the strongest part of the franchise, and his performance gives the film enough tension and emotion to stay invested. The film rightfully deserves a 3 rating if you solely look at it as Vijay's journey.

However, as the final chapter, it could have done more. Jaideep's character had the potential to make the last battle much more exciting, but the writing does not fully utilise him. Still, Vijay's journey gets a fairly fitting farewell, even if the film does not quite reach the level of its predecessors.

3 out of 5 stars for Drishyam 3.

Also read:

Drishyam 3 Movie Release LIVE Updates: Ajay Devgn-Jaideep Ahlawat's film hits theatres amid strong buzz

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