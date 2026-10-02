Prem Keetanu Review: Veer Pahariya, Aafia Syed's chemistry shines in a sweet tale of friendship and love

Movie Name: Prem Keetanu

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: Oct 2, 2026

Director: Apoorv Singh Karki

Genre: Romantic comedy-drama

Some films do not try to answer life’s big questions. They simply spend some time with you, smile at your confusion, remind you of the silly moments you shared with friends and leave you with a faint smile as they quietly walk away. Prem Keetanu is one such film. It is a love story, but it is not just about love. At its heart is that phase of life when your studies are over, your career path is still unclear, the meaning of relationships keeps changing and confidence about the future comes and goes just as quickly. The film tries to capture this uncertainty through humour, friendship and romance, and perhaps its biggest strength is that it never takes itself too seriously.

Prem Keetanu: Story

The story revolves around Vishal Thakur, who finds himself at a point in life where he has a degree in hand but no clear idea about where his future is headed. Between finding a job, dealing with family expectations, wanting to become independent and dreaming of going abroad for further studies, Vishal’s life is already complicated enough. Then Suhani enters his life. From here, the story moves towards a romantic journey filled with attraction, misunderstandings, expectations and, most importantly, two people with different priorities.

The film does not treat their relationship like an overly serious love story. Love here is a little awkward; the protagonist is somewhat immature, and circumstances do not always work in his favour. This is what makes the film relatable to young audiences. However, the problem is that the emotional ground it establishes at the beginning is not explored for long. Vishal's anxiety about his career and future, his tensions with his family and his attempts to stand on his own feet all create an interesting foundation, but the film does not explore these aspects as deeply as it could have.

As a result, the first half feels more lively and natural, while the story gradually moves into a more familiar romantic framework. In the second half, the romantic conflict slows the pace a little, and some developments become predictable.

Prem Keetanu: Performances

Veer Pahariya does not try to make Vishal’s character appear larger than life. There is a natural quality to his performance that keeps the character grounded. Vishal is not an ideal hero. He makes mistakes, feels insecure, rushes into love, and often tries to understand the other person before understanding himself. Veer’s biggest strength is that he does not try to hide these flaws. Vishal does not feel like a larger-than-life film hero, but like the kind of young man you might come across in real life, someone who is slightly confused about life and even more confused when it comes to love.

For Aafia Syed, the film marks an important beginning, and she appears comfortable on screen. Suhani is not merely presented as the hero’s love interest; she has her own opinions and expectations from the relationship. Aafia brings out these emotions without overplaying them, delivering a relatively restrained performance. Her presence adds freshness to the film.

But if there is one actor who becomes the centre of the film’s comic energy, it is Nikhil Vijay. His performance gives the film an extra boost in moments when the main story starts to lose momentum. His friendship with Vishal is one of the most natural parts of the film. His dialogue delivery and understanding of comedy make even ordinary situations entertaining.

Aparshakti Khurana also leaves an impression with his familiar comic style. His character keeps the mood light amid the romantic tension. Rakesh Bedi, meanwhile, brings an effortless credibility to his role.

Prem Keetanu: Direction

The biggest challenge for director Apoorv Singh Karki was to keep a love story with familiar emotions feeling fresh. He manages to overcome this challenge to a considerable extent. The film maintains a consistently light atmosphere, which makes its world feel natural. The humour rarely feels forced. Several funny moments emerge from conversations, friendships and everyday situations.

Another strength of the film is that its humour comes from the characters themselves. The dialogues are not written simply to make the audience laugh; the comedy emerges from the characters’ understanding of one another and their friendships. However, this is also where the limitations of the direction become apparent. Instead of fully exploring characters that had emotional potential, the film often takes the easier route. Vishal’s career and family troubles remain merely elements of the story; they do not affect his personality or change him as much as they could have. This is why the film manages to entertain, but does not stay with you for very long.

Prem Keetanu: Dialogues and humour

The biggest strength of Prem Keetanu lies in its conversational humour. The jokes do not simply come in the form of punchlines or one-liners; they emerge naturally from conversations. The exchanges between Vishal and Magan give the film the youthful energy it needs. At several points, it feels as though you are not listening to scripted film dialogue, but overhearing a private conversation between two friends. This is where the film develops its strongest sense of identity.

Prem Keetanu: Technical aspects

The technical aspects of the film do not necessarily leave you stunned, but they support the overall atmosphere of the story well. The visual presentation remains relatively natural and suits its youthful setting. The music and background score complement the romantic and light-hearted mood. The film does not carry any unnecessary heaviness in its presentation, which works in its favour given its subject and style.

However, considering its runtime of around two hours and 18 minutes, the editing could have been tighter. Particularly in the second half, trimming a few scenes could have improved the pace of the story.

Prem Keetanu: What works?

The first thing that works is the film’s atmosphere. It constantly makes you feel that you are watching the story of young people dealing not with some huge problem, but with the small struggles of everyday life. Job stress, friendship, love, insecurity and confusion about the future all come together to make the story feel familiar.

The second major strength is the chemistry between the actors. Veer Pahariya and Nikhil Vijay’s friendship, in particular, gives the film a lot of energy. Aafia Syed’s natural performance adds freshness to the romantic portions, while Aparshakti Khurana keeps the comic tone going.

Third is the film's humour. When the film tries to make you laugh, it genuinely succeeds on several occasions. And fourth is its light-hearted approach. The film does not make the struggles of life feel unnecessarily heavy.

Prem Keetanu: What doesn't work?

The biggest drawback is that the film plays it safe in several places. A story that touches upon issues such as youth unemployment, family, independence and changing expectations in relationships had the scope to explore them in greater depth. The film does touch upon these issues, but at times, it feels like they are only being used to move on to the next romantic or humorous scene.

The romantic conflict also starts to feel predictable in the second half. The story moves forward with a certain ease in the beginning, but that flow weakens a little later on. Most importantly, while the film makes you smile quite often, there are very few moments when it manages to connect with you emotionally. If Vishal’s personal journey had been given a little more time, the film could have had a stronger impact.

Prem Keetanu: The final verdict

Prem Keetanu is not the kind of romantic film that claims to redefine love. It is a much simpler film. It is about a phase in life when you do not know what the next step is, but can still sit with your friends and laugh about that uncertainty. It is about an age when love matters, but so do career, friendship, self-respect and understanding yourself.

The film follows a familiar path in several places, and its emotional depth falls short of what it could have explored. Despite this, its warmth, the natural performances, friendship-driven moments and humour keep it from becoming dull. The best thing about Prem Keetanu is that it does not try too hard to impress you. At the same time, that is also its biggest weakness. If it had taken a few more risks, it could have been more than just a good, light-hearted film and become something truly memorable.

If you are looking for a young, light and entertaining film filled with friendship and romance, Prem Keetanu can be a pleasant watch. However, if you are looking for a love story that explores the emotional worlds of its characters in greater depth, you may find it somewhat lacking.

3 out of 5 stars for Prem Keetanu.

Also Read:

Prem Keetanu trailer is out now; Veer Pahariya plays boy lost in love as Aparshakti Khurana joins in

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