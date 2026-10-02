Digger Movie Review: Tom Cruise steps out of his comfort zone in Alejandro Inarritu's ambitious satire

Movie Name: Digger

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: October 2, 2026

Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Genre: Dark comedy, drama

Tom Cruise has spent years jumping from planes, scaling buildings and riding motorcycles off cliffs. In Digger, his biggest risk is not a stunt. It is the decision to play a deeply unpleasant, eccentric oil tycoon and allow himself to become almost unrecognisable on screen.

Directed by Alejandro Inarritu, Digger puts Cruise in the role of Digger Rockwell, a wealthy Texas oil baron whose drilling operation in the Arctic sets off an environmental catastrophe. An enormous iceberg breaks away and begins moving towards Europe, leaving governments, scientists and Digger himself scrambling to deal with the consequences.

It is a strange film, deliberately so. It is also one of the more interesting departures Cruise has made from his familiar blockbuster persona.

Digger: The story

At the centre of the story is Digger's oil empire and the damage caused by his relentless pursuit of profit. When scientists warn him that his company's drilling has triggered a potentially catastrophic event, Digger initially reacts with denial and anger. His instinct is not to accept responsibility but to find a way to control the situation and, more importantly, control how the public sees him.

That gives Inarritu room to explore some familiar themes: corporate power, environmental damage, political influence and the ability of powerful people to reshape a crisis through publicity.

The film does not treat these ideas with much subtlety. But subtlety is not really what Inarritu is chasing. Digger is loud, strange and deliberately theatrical. There are stretches where the satire hits the target, particularly when the characters try to turn a genuine catastrophe into a public relations exercise.

The film also has a few narrative surprises that are best experienced without knowing too much beforehand. Its structure becomes increasingly unconventional as it progresses, shifting the film away from a straightforward disaster story.

Tom Cruise goes against type in Digger

Cruise is hidden beneath prosthetics, a paunch, thinning hair and a Southern accent. The transformation is not simply cosmetic. Digger is vain, entitled and used to getting his way, a man whose wealth has allowed him to believe that every problem has a price.

Cruise plays him with plenty of swagger, but there is also a comic vulnerability to the character. He is not the cool, controlled figure audiences usually associate with the actor. Digger can be ridiculous, selfish and occasionally pathetic.

That willingness to look foolish is what makes the performance work. There is a sense that Cruise is having fun here, but he is also taking the character seriously. The film asks him to carry scenes that are much more theatrical than anything he has done in his recent mainstream work, and he commits fully.

The standout is a lengthy monologue in which Cruise launches into an increasingly forceful speech. It is the kind of sequence that could easily have collapsed under its own weight, but Cruise sells it with remarkable control. His voice, expressions and physical movement keep changing as the speech gathers momentum.

It becomes less about the words themselves and more about watching an actor completely surrender to the performance.

The monologue is one of the moments when Digger justifies its unusual approach. Cruise has always been known for physical commitment; here, that same intensity is channelled into language and performance. It is theatrical, excessive and very much in keeping with the film.

Digger: The cast brings plenty of energy

Cruise is surrounded by a strong ensemble. Riz Ahmed plays Ganesh, the scientist who has to deal with Digger's refusal to confront reality. John Goodman brings his trademark intensity to the film's political world, while Sandra Huller plays Emma, Digger's half-sister and a businesswoman with very different views from him.

Jesse Plemons also becomes important as the film moves into its later stages. The performances are intentionally broad. This is not a film aiming for naturalistic character drama in every scene. Inarritu wants his actors to exist in the same heightened world as Digger himself.

That will work better for some viewers than others.

Digger: Filmmaker Alejandro Inarritu keeps Tom Cruise's film visually striking

Whatever one thinks of the film's excesses, it is difficult to accuse Digger of looking ordinary. Cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki gives the film a large, polished visual canvas, while the production design adds to the exaggerated world surrounding Digger. The wealthy oilman's home, the political settings and the increasingly surreal disaster imagery all contribute to the film's deliberately heightened tone.

There is a constant sense that the film is aware of its own theatricality. That is also where Digger can become demanding. It is not content to tell one story in a conventional way. It keeps adding ideas, changing tone and drawing attention to the act of storytelling itself.

For viewers who enjoy films that take these kinds of risks, that can be part of the appeal. Others may find the film a little too self-conscious.

Digger is not for everyone

Digger works best when Cruise is at the centre of it. His transformation, comic timing and commitment give the film much of its energy. The monologue, in particular, shows why casting an actor of Cruise's scale for such an unusual role was worth the gamble. The film itself is more uneven.

Some of its satire is sharp, while other passages feel overstated. The environmental message is clear from the beginning and does not always need the film to underline it again. Its unusual second half may intrigue some audiences while testing the patience of others.

That makes Digger difficult to classify as a conventional Hollywood entertainer. It has the scale of a studio film but the temperament of something much stranger.

And that is probably the point.

Cruise is clearly taking a chance here. After years of playing characters who save the world through impossible feats, he is now playing a man who has helped push the world towards disaster and then wants to control the story around it. It is a very different kind of Tom Cruise film.

Digger verdict

Digger earns its rightly deserved rating because there is plenty to admire even when the film does not always hold all of its ideas together. Cruise's performance is the major reason to watch it. He disappears into the role physically and commits to Digger's larger-than-life personality without trying to make him conventionally heroic. The extended monologue is particularly impressive and gives the actor a rare opportunity to demonstrate his command of dialogue, timing and physical performance.

Inarritu, meanwhile, gives the film an unmistakable visual identity and enough ambition to make it stand apart from conventional disaster movies.

Digger is not for everyone. Its broad humour, unusual structure and deliberately exaggerated style will divide audiences. But it is also far more adventurous than a routine star vehicle, and Cruise's willingness to take such a strange role makes the film worth a look.

It may not always know when to stop digging, but there is enough buried underneath to make the journey worthwhile.

3.5 out 5 stars for Digger.

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