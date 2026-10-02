Love Series Review: Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das fail to spark this paper-thin love story

Movie Name: Love

Critics Rating: 2/5

Release Date: Oct 2, 2026

Director: Balaji Mohan

Genre: Romance-Drama

The new Tamil romantic drama Love stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das as two people with very different ideas about relationships. The series takes the familiar debate around chemistry versus compatibility and places it in the world of dating apps. Tara Krishnan (Aishwarya Lekshmi) runs a dating platform that believes people can find lasting relationships through compatibility. Matthew Jebraj (Arjun Das), meanwhile, takes a more instinctive approach to dating and believes chemistry cannot be reduced to an algorithm.

Their opposing views eventually bring them together for a challenge that is meant to test their beliefs about love and relationships. It is a reasonably interesting premise, particularly at a time when dating apps have become an ordinary part of how people meet. But Love rarely digs deep enough into that idea.

Love: Plot and Direction

The basic conflict between chemistry and compatibility could have provided Love with plenty to explore. Instead, the series tends to talk about its themes rather than allowing them to emerge naturally from the characters. There are several conversations about what makes a relationship work, why people fall in love and whether compatibility can really be calculated. But after a point, these discussions begin to feel repetitive.

Tara's history, in particular, deserved better treatment. Her experiences explain why she approaches relationships in such a calculated way, but the show does not spend enough time exploring how those experiences have shaped her.

Matthew too remains relatively easy to understand. He is charming, confident and more willing to follow his instincts, but there is not enough complexity beneath that surface. As a result, their romance does not develop with the emotional progression one would expect.

Love Series Writing: Dating apps and modern relationships

The dating-app setting gives Love a contemporary backdrop, but the series does not make enough use of it. The idea of two competing approaches to dating, one based on compatibility and another on chemistry, is central to the story. Yet the series does not really examine how algorithms, online profiles and app-based dating have changed the way people approach intimacy.

Instead, the technology mostly becomes a convenient device to move the story forward. This is one of the biggest missed opportunities in the series. There was room here for a sharper look at modern relationships without turning the show into a lecture about dating apps.

Love: Cast and Performances

Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das are easily the strongest parts of the series. Lekshmi gives Tara a controlled, understated quality. Her character is guarded and carries emotional baggage from her past, and the actor does well with the quieter moments. There is an internal conflict in Tara that could have made the character much more compelling had the writing explored it further.

Arjun Das brings his familiar screen presence to Matthew. His voice and relaxed performance give the character a certain charm, while his scenes with Lekshmi have enough chemistry to make the central pairing believable.

The problem is that the actors are often asked to compensate for a screenplay that does not give their relationship enough depth. The supporting cast has its moments too, particularly in the subplots involving family and friendship. Some of these relationships feel more spontaneous than the central romance.

Love: Technical aspects

Visually, Love is polished. The production design and locations give the series the glossy look expected from a contemporary urban romance. But the slick presentation sometimes works against it. The characters inhabit an attractive world, yet their emotional lives do not always feel equally lived-in.

The direction also tends to play things safe. Scenes that should carry emotional tension are often followed by explanations, making the drama feel more calculated than spontaneous.

The pacing is another issue. At six episodes, the series is not particularly long, but the central conflict begins to feel stretched because the writing keeps circling back to the same ideas.

What doesn't work in Love

The biggest weakness is the lack of emotional investment. There is nothing inherently wrong with a predictable romantic story if the characters are compelling enough to make the audience care about the journey. Love does not quite manage that.

Tara and Matthew have visible chemistry, but chemistry between two performers is not necessarily the same thing as chemistry between two characters. The show tells us why these two people should be interested in each other, but it does not always make us feel that connection.

The dialogue also becomes too explanatory at times. Instead of allowing silences, actions and small interactions to reveal the characters, the screenplay frequently spells out what they are thinking. That makes some of the emotional turns feel underdeveloped.

Love: Verdict

Love has a promising premise and two capable leads, but it never quite turns those ingredients into a satisfying romantic drama. Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das bring enough warmth and chemistry to keep the series watchable, while the supporting cast adds a few engaging moments.

The larger problem lies with the writing. The series wants to examine whether love can be found through compatibility or whether chemistry is something that cannot be planned. But its own romance feels too carefully constructed to make that question land with much force.

There are ideas here that could have made for a sharper, more relatable series about dating in the digital age. Instead, Love remains a glossy but thin romance that rarely gets under the skin of its characters.

Love gets 2/5.

Also Read:

Dupahiya 2 Review: Gajraj Rao's series tackles paper leaks with humour, Sparsh Shrivastava shines

Latest Entertainment News