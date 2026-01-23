Dhurandhar 2 teaser not attached to Border 2; Aditya Dhar shares BIG update Those rooting for an update on Dhurandhar Part 2 teaser can finally heave a sigh of relief. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has revealed that the film's teaser will be out soon.

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, created a massive impact at the box office from the day it was released on December 5. It quickly became one of the most successful films in Bollywood so far. Since then, the audience's interest has steadily shifted towards updates on Dhurandhar 2, with fans closely tracking every development related to the film.

Over the past few days, several reports circulating online claimed that the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 would be attached to Border 2, which released in theatres today. However, the reports have now been put to rest, as the filmmaker himself has shared an update on the film's teaser.

Aditya Dhar confirms Dhurandhar 2 teaser timeline

On Friday morning, Aditya Dhar responded to a fan on Instagram who urged him to release the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 soon. “@adityadharfilms mazak nhi teaser jaldi!" wrote the fan. Reacting with a laughing emoji, Dhar shared an update by replying, “Teaser will be out in a few days!" However, he did not reveal a specific date for the teaser release. Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYA DHAR)Dhurandhar 2 teaser update

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Aditya Dhar has re-edited the end-credit sequence of Dhurandhar and shaped it into a teaser for the second part. The report further stated that the trailer of Dhurandhar 2 is expected to be released towards the end of February, while the film itself has been confirmed for an Eid 2026 release.

Dhurandhar 2's box office clash with Yash's Toxic

Dhurandhar 2 is set to clash at the box office with Toxic, starring Yash, with both films scheduled to release on March 19. While there had been online speculation about a possible shift in release date, Aditya Dhar has confirmed that there will be no postponement and that the film will arrive in cinemas on March 19, as announced earlier. Toxic makers, KVN Productions, who is also bankrolling Thalapathy Vijay's much-delayed film Jana Nayagan, also stood firm on Yash's film's release date.

Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, supported by Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and others.

Also read: Border 2 release LIVE: Sunny Deol introduced as 'Dharmendra's son' in opening scene