Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking alternative way for execution of death row convicts

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking an alternative way for the execution of death row convicts on the grounds that hanging to death is a painful way to execute the death penalty. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, however, noted that this judgement should not come in the way of the Central government if it wants to review the mode of death penalty more comprehensively and devise an alternative method for its execution.

On January 1, 2026, the Court had reserved its judgment on pleas seeking an alternative, more dignified way to execute the death penalty.

Know about the petition

As per the petition filed by lawyer Rishi Malhotra, several alternatives to hanging such as lethal injection, shooting, electrocution are suggested which can cause the death of the convict within a few minutes. The petitioner sought that the current process of "execution by hanging" under Section 354(5) of the CrPC should be declared unconstitutional, and the right to have a dignified death should be recognised a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution, NDTV reported.

The petition stated that it takes 40 minutes to declare death after hanging while just 5 minutes required through shooting or lethal injection.

In another news: SC issues advisory against fake websites impersonating its official portal

The Supreme Court cautioned people against a fraudulent website allegedly impersonating its official online portal and being used for targeted phishing. In a public notice issued on August 13, the court said that the website, named sp-court-in.com, appears to be similar to the Supreme Court's official website and could be used to obtain personal and banking information. The apex court said the website may deceive people through phishing mechanisms and could be used to obtain sensitive personal information and confidential credentials.

According to the Supreme Court, cybercriminals may use fake websites to lure people into seeking their passwords, personal details, and banking information. "Cybercriminals through the aforementioned link may attempt to solicit sensitive personal data and confidential credentials of the public. All stakeholders are strictly cautioned against divulging any personal/financial information, as such disclosures may facilitate the theft of data by these perpetrators," cautioned the Registry.

The court has urged people to thoroughly check the web address of any email, message, or website before trusting it. The domain of the Supreme Court's official website is sci.gov.in. The Court's actual website provides information on case statuses, cause lists, orders, and other judicial services.

Also Read:

Rahul Gandhi gets Supreme Court relief as Allahabad HC told to defer assets case