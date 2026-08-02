Spider-Man: Brand New Day scripts box office history with second biggest worldwide opening weekend of all time

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has made a sensational start at the global box office. The Marvel superhero film is expected to wrap up its opening weekend with a staggering USD 927 million (approximately Rs 8,120 crore) worldwide, making it the second biggest opening weekend in cinema history.

Only Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame has enjoyed a bigger global debut. The 2019 blockbuster opened to USD 1.22 billion (approximately Rs 10,690 crore) worldwide, a record that remains unbeaten.

The latest Spider-Man instalment has also become Sony Pictures' biggest global opener ever, overtaking every previous release from the studio and reaffirming the franchise's popularity across international markets.

Only Avengers: Endgame stays ahead

According to Sunday worldwide estimates published by Deadline, the estimated USD 927 million worldwide opening has pushed Spider-Man: Brand New Day ahead of several box office giants. It comfortably surpassed Avengers: Infinity War, which opened with USD 640.5 million (around Rs 5,610 crore) worldwide, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which debuted with USD 600.5 million (around Rs 5,260 crore).

The film also came within touching distance of another long standing Marvel record in North America. It earned an estimated USD 355 million (approximately Rs 3,110 crore) across the United States and Canada during its opening weekend, falling just short of Avengers: Endgame's all time domestic opening of USD 357.1 million (around Rs 3,130 crore). The difference between the two films was less than USD 2.5 million, making Brand New Day the second biggest domestic opening of all time as well.

India contributes to the record breaking run

India has emerged as one of the film's strongest overseas markets. Released in cinemas on July 30, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has enjoyed a phenomenal run, crossing the Rs 200 crore mark within just four days, according to trade website Sacnilk.

The superhero film has already outpaced the India runs of Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey over the same period, making it the fastest Hollywood release to cross the milestone in the country.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Cast and plot

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo.

Set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film follows Peter Parker as he tries to rebuild his life after Doctor Strange's spell erased the world's memory of his identity. Living alone in New York, Peter continues his journey as Spider-Man while confronting dangerous new enemies and unexpected allies.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets India box office record, beats Avengers Endgame, Avatar and The Odyssey