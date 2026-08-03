Box Office Report: Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses Rs 250 crore; The Odyssey and Jana Nayagan hold steady

New Delhi:

Hollywood's Spider-Man: Brand New Day benefited immensely from the Sunday holiday, recording its highest single-day collection on Sunday, the fourth day of its release. Apart from this film, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Tamil film Jana Nayagan are also performing well in Indian cinemas. Here's a look at their Sunday collections.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day records massive Sunday collection

According to Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 76 crore on Sunday (Day 4), up from Rs 70.25 crore on Saturday (Day 3). The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 256.33 crore. The superhero film stars Tom Holland in the lead and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection

Day 1: Rs 60.60 crore

Day 2: Rs 49.35 crore

Day 3: Rs 70.25 crore

Day 4: Rs 76 crore

Total: Rs 256.33 crore

Closing in on Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to rewrite Hollywood box office records in India, crossing the Rs 250 crore mark in just four days. It is also closing in on the first-week India collection of Avengers: Endgame, which earned Rs 260.40 crore during its first seven days.

Jana Nayagan maintains strong run

Jana Nayagan collected Rs 10.70 crore on its 11th day, improving from Rs 7.80 crore on Day 10. The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 175.60 crore. The film stars Vijay in the lead role.

The Odyssey continues its steady run

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is also continuing its impressive run at the Indian box office. The film earned Rs 5.65 crore on its 17th day, slightly lower than the Rs 5.80 crore it collected on Day 16. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 149.89 crore. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway in key roles.

Unmadham

Malayalam thriller Unmadham also witnessed a healthy jump at the box office on Sunday. According to Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 0.78 crore on its second day, up from Rs 0.70 crore on its opening day. Its total India net collection now stands at around Rs 1.48 crore. The Kunchacko Boban-starrer benefited from the weekend rush and showed positive growth after a steady start.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day scripts box office history with second biggest worldwide opening weekend of all time