Singapore envoy Simon Wong enjoys Delhi's first rain of 2026 with tea and pakodas, netizens react | See pics Singapore's High Commissioner Simon Wong shared delightful photos of himself enjoying chai and pakodas as Delhi witnessed its first rain of 2026. His post instantly became a hit online with users appreciating his local vibe.

New Delhi:

As unexpected winter rain and thunderstorms swept across Delhi-NCR on Friday morning, Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, showcased a perfect and heartwarming way to enjoy the sudden weather shift. Embracing the classic Delhi mood, the envoy shared cheerful photos on social media of himself relishing a hot cup of tea with a plate of crispy pakodas, winning instant praise from netizens. Taking to X, Wong posted three images capturing his monsoon-in-winter moment. "Celebrating first #baarish in 2026 with #chai #pakora. Come join me? (sic)", he wrote. One photo shows him smiling as he holds a pakoda, with a freshly prepared cup of tea on the table. Another picture gives a close view of the rainy-day snacks, while the final image captures a rain-soaked lawn, reflecting the season's refreshing vibe.

Social media reactions pour in

Wong's post quickly gathered traction, triggering lighthearted reactions. One user commented, "Looks very good sir. I want to join." Another wrote, "Ambassador is gonna get fat." "Onion and tomato PAKORA best," wrote a third. Many others applauded the envoy’s enthusiasm for local flavours and weather traditions.

Delhi-NCR weather

Delhi-NCR received rain and drizzle on Friday morning. Temperature levels dipped across the region, with Delhi recording a minimum of 12°C and a maximum of 19°C on January 23. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, predicting a further drop in temperatures and continued weather fluctuations over the next 24 hours.

