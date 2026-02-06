Three Naxals killed in major encounter with security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli Three Naxalites were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces in Gadchiroli's Fodewada forest area. Two C-60 commandos sustained injuries and were airlifted for treatment. A morning search operation led to the recovery of bodies and weapons as police continued combing the region.

Gadchiroli:

Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Thursday. The gunfight took place inside the Fodewada forest area, located along the Gadchiroli-Narayanpur border in Bhamragad tehsil. As per the information, two personnel from the district police force were injured during the exchange of fire. Meanwhile, a search operation was launched in the area early this morning.

Security personnel recovered two additional bodies from the forest, one man and one woman, bringing the total number of Naxals killed to three. The identities of the deceased Naxalites have not yet been confirmed. During the search, the forces also seized one AK-47 rifle and two SLRs from the encounter spot.

Injured C-60 commandos airlifted for treatment

Two injured C-60 commandos were airlifted to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. Their condition is being monitored as the investigation into the encounter continues. Security forces have intensified operations in the region, which remains one of the most sensitive Naxal-affected zones in the state.

Several Naxals surrender in Maharashtra

Last year in October, senior Naxalite Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi surrendered before Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with 60 other cadres in Gadchiroli district. Bhupathi carried a bounty of Rs 6 crore, an official said. The Naxals surrendered along with their 54 weapons, which include seven AK-47s and nine INSAS rifles, the official said. Bhupathi alias Sonu was considered one of the most influential strategists in the Maoist organisation and had long supervised platoon operations along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border.

In November, Vikas alias Ramesh Sayyana Bhaskar, a member of the Maoists' Special Zonal Committee, and ten other Naxalites had laid down the weapons in front of the Gondia police. Later in December last year, three Naxalites with a collective reward of Rs 20 lakh on their heads surrendered in eastern Maharashtra's Gondia district, police said.

