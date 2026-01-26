Chhattisgarh: 11 security personnel injured in IED blasts as major anti-Naxal operations intensify Eleven security personnel were injured in multiple IED blasts in Bijapur even as Chhattisgarh's intensified anti Naxal offensive continued across the Bastar region. Recent encounters have led to the elimination of key Maoist leaders including Dilip Bedja.

Bastar (Chhattisgarh):

At least 11 security personnel sustained injuries after multiple IED explosions struck the Karregutta Hills area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Sunday. According to Bijapur Police, all the injured were swiftly evacuated and airlifted to Raipur for medical treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable. The IED attacks come just days after a major encounter in the Bijapur district under the Bastar range. On January 17 and 18, security forces recovered the bodies of six Naxals following a fierce gunfight. Officials confirmed the seizure of two AK-47 rifles, one INSAS rifle, two .303 rifles and a BGL launcher. The six killed Naxals collectively carried a reward of Rs 27 lakh.

IG Bastar Range P Sundarraj said, "On January 17-18, following an encounter in Bastar range, bodies of six naxals were retrieved. Two AK 47s, one INSAS rifle, two .303 rifles and a BGL launcher were recovered. There was a total award of Rs 27 lakhs on the arrest of these Naxals. Search and cordon operation is underway."

Top Maoist leader killed in major breakthrough

On January 18, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma confirmed a significant blow to Naxal presence in the National Park area with the death of four Maoists, including senior cadre Dilip Bedja. Speaking to ANI, Sharma stated," Four Naxals have been killed, one of whom is a big name, Dilip Bedja, who had been active in the National Park area for a long time. Many efforts were made to bring him into the mainstream, but ultimately, the security forces took him down. Now the National Park area is also almost free from Naxals."

Bodies of two more Maoists recovered in follow-up operation

In a continued crackdown, security forces recovered the bodies of two additional Maoist cadres along with automatic weapons on Saturday from an encounter site in the northwestern part of Bijapur. Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said that a joint team of the District Reserve Guard, COBRA and the Special Task Force launched a search operation after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of DVCM Dilip Bedja and other armed Maoists in forested and hilly locations.

