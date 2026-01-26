Republic Day 2026: President Murmu, chief guests ride in traditional 'buggy' for parade | Video Republic Day 2026: President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, are the chief guests at the parade.

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday arrived at Kartavya Path in a 'traditional horse-drawn buggy' for the 77th Republic Day celebrations, accompanied by the chief guests ---President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council António Luís Santos da Costa.

The ceremonial buggy procession, escorted by the elite President’s Bodyguard (Rashtrapati ke Angrakshak), marked the formal commencement of the Republic Day parade and showcased one of India's most enduring ceremonial traditions.

The President's Bodyguard regiment, mounted on bay and dark bay horses, is the senior-most in the Indian Army and the only one authorised to carry two standards, presented by the President on November 16, 2023. The motto and war cry of the regiment is 'BHARAT MATA KI JAI'.

Riding alongside (right) the President's Buggy were Colonel Amit Berwal, Commandant of the President's Bodyguard, on his charger Meghdoot, and Lieutenant Colonel Angad Singh Thind, Second-in-Command, riding Sultan (left). The buggy is being led by Naib Risaldar Jitender, mounted on Longstride.

The President's Bodyguard is an Airborne Cavalry Regiment with a history of operational service.

About this year's Chief Guests

The European leaders are on a State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from January 25-27.

European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa

President of the European Council, Antonio Costa is a leading Portuguese political figure, recognised for his commitment to dialogue, political stability and sustainable development. Interestingly, he comes from a family with Portuguese, Indian and Mozambican roots, and grew up in a multicultural environment that shaped his political vision based on openness, respect, and international cooperation.

He became the Prime Minister of Portugal in 2015, and had previously held several strategic portfolios like Minister for Parliamentary Affairs (1997-1999), Minister for Justice (1999-2002), Member and Vice-President of the European Parliament (2004-2005), Minister of State and Minister for the Interior (2005-2007) and Mayor of Lisbon (2007-2015). Costa held the position of the Prime Minister for nine years and under his leadership, Portugal experienced a period of stable economic growth, sound public finance, reduced unemployment and increased investment in renewable energy.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, took the helm of the European Commission in 2019 and was re-elected for second term in July 2024. In this second mandate, she is working for a more competitive and independent Europe that defends democracy, protects its people, and takes more responsibility for its defence and security in a changing world.

From 2005 to 2019, she was federal minister in charge of family and youth, then labour, and defence in her home country Germany.

