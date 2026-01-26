Republic Day 2026 travel advisory: Delhi Metro announces temporary gate closures at six stations | Details Delhi has issued a detailed advisory on metro restrictions ahead of the Republic Day 2026 parade at Kartavya Path. Several stations will have limited entry and exit due to security considerations.

New Delhi:

As the nation gears up for Republic Day 2026, excitement is building across India. Delhi is preparing for the grand parade at Kartavya Path and commuters planning to travel by Delhi Metro must take note of important changes. Due to the ceremonial parade at the Kartavya Path, entry and exit at several metro stations will remain restricted for a specific duration.

Metro stations with entry and exit restrictions

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced temporary closures at select stations to ensure maximum security during the Republic Day celebrations. The following gates will remain shut:

Lal Qila Metro Station: Gate no. 3 and Gate no. 4

Gate no. 3 and Gate no. 4 Jama Masjid Metro Station: Gate no. 3 and Gate no. 4

Gate no. 3 and Gate no. 4 Udyog Bhawan Metro Station: Gate no. 1

Gate no. 1 Delhi Gate Metro Station: Gate no. 1, Gate no. 4 and Gate 5

Gate no. 1, Gate no. 4 and Gate 5 Central Secretariat Metro Station: Gate no. 3 and Gate no. 4

Gate no. 3 and Gate no. 4 ITO Metro Station: Gate no. 3, Gate no. 4 and Gate no. 6

Why these Metro restrictions are necessary?

The movement restrictions at select Delhi Metro stations have been imposed as part of security arrangements for Republic Day. Since safety is the top priority, authorities cannot take any chances on a day of national significance. These restrictions will be lifted soon after the Republic Day events conclude. The DMRC has urged passengers to plan their travel carefully and use special metro services available on 26 January.

What to expect at the Republic Day 2026 celebrations

The Republic Day ceremony will begin at 10.30 am and is expected to run for about 90 minutes. The event will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial to pay tribute to fallen soldiers. President Droupadi Murmu and the chief guests will then arrive at Kartavya Path in the traditional horse-drawn carriage.

The formal proceedings will begin with the national salute, followed by the grand parade. A major highlight this year is the Indian Army’s first-ever presentation of the phased Battle Array format. Europe will also have a strong presence as the chief guests include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

