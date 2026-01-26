Live Republic Day 2026 LIVE: India celebrates 77th R-Day, parade to begin at 10:30 am at Kartavya Path As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, featuring an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of Vande Mataram, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa are the Chief Guests as India marks its celebrations.

New Delhi:

India is all set for the 2026 Republic Day celebrations, with preparations complete for the nation's 77th Republic Day celebration. Security has been strengthened across Delhi-NCR in view of the significance of the event. This year's ceremony will feature a major international presence, with a European Union delegation attending as chief guests. The group includes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

The Republic Day event at Kartavya Path has been themed around 150 years of Vande Mataram. The ceremonial parade will begin at 10:30 am and run for about 90 minutes, led by President Droupadi Murmu. The day will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute at the National War Memorial. Following this, the parade will commence with President Murmu taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Lt General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area.