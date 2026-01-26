Advertisement
As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, featuring an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of Vande Mataram, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa are the Chief Guests as India marks its celebrations.

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day this year.
New Delhi:

India is all set for the 2026 Republic Day celebrations, with preparations complete for the nation's 77th Republic Day celebration. Security has been strengthened across Delhi-NCR in view of the significance of the event. This year's ceremony will feature a major international presence, with a European Union delegation attending as chief guests. The group includes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

The Republic Day event at Kartavya Path has been themed around 150 years of Vande Mataram. The ceremonial parade will begin at 10:30 am and run for about 90 minutes, led by President Droupadi Murmu. The day will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute at the National War Memorial. Following this, the parade will commence with President Murmu taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Lt General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area.

Live updates :Republic Day Parade 2026

  • 8:26 AM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Republic Day 2026: Construction workers, PM SVANidhi beneficiaries invited as special guests

    Construction workers and beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme have been invited as special guests to the Republic Day parade, underscoring the Centre's emphasis on inclusive and people-centric development, according to a statement. On the eve of the 77th Republic Day, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu interacted with PM SVANidhi beneficiaries and construction workers linked to projects such as Kartavya Path and Kartavya Bhawan, who will witness the parade at Kartavya Path. He described construction workers as the "architects of the nation's destiny" and reiterated the government's commitment to their welfare, dignity and recognition.

  • 8:17 AM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Marco Rubio extends Republic Day greeting: 'US-India share historic bond'

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended his wishes to India on its 77th Republic Day: "On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day," he stated. "The United States and India share a historic bond. From our close cooperation on defense, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the U.S.-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region. I look forward to working together to advance our shared objectives in the year ahead," he added. 

  • 8:04 AM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Monks from 40 countries to be 'honoured guests' at Republic Day parade

    A large group of monks from 40 countries who attended the two-day Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi will be among the "honoured guests" at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path. The summit was organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in collaboration with the ministry on January 24-25. Its theme was "Collective Wisdom, United Voice, and Mutual Coexistence". The summit also stood as an "expression of India's message from the Land of the Buddha for peaceful resolution of conflicts, global inequalities, and ecological crisis," the culture ministry said in a statement.

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Republic Day 2026: Security intensified across Delhi-NCR and LoC

    The national capital has been placed on high alert on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, with intensified security checks underway across the Delhi-NCR region. Police personnel conducted thorough vehicle checks at Gurugram, Chilla, Tikri, Singhu, Kapashera, Badarpur, and Dhaula Kuan borders amid heightened security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations. Meanwhile, other parts of the country donned the tricolour to mark the momentous occasion. In Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, government buildings were illuminated with tricolour lights on the occasion of Republic Day.

  • 7:50 AM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi extends greetings on 77th Republic Day

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt Republic Day greetings, wishing the nation "best wishes on Republic Day" and hoping the occasion infuses "renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat." "Best wishes on Republic Day. May this occasion add renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat," the PM wrote on X. 

  • 7:42 AM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Republic Day 2026: 'Bharat Parv' to showcase tableaux to be held at Red Fort

    The government will host the annual 'Bharat Parv', a six-day national cultural and tourism festival, from January 26 to January 31 at the Red Fort lawns and Gyan Path as part of the Republic Day celebrations, the Ministry of Tourism said in a statement on Sunday. It will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the tourism ministry said.

    Read the full story here

  • 7:38 AM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    All-women Indian Coast Guard contingent at the Republic Day parade

    The all-women Indian Coast Guard (ICG) contingent will be led by Assistant Commandant Nishi Sharma, assisted by Assistant Commandant Apurva Gautam Hore, Assistant Commandant Lakshita and Assistant Commandant Hardik. Guided by their motto 'Vayam Rakshamah - We Protect’, the contingent would depict India’s maritime strength and commitment to safety and security, representing the ICG’s commitment to protecting the nation’s 11,098-km coastline.

  • 7:34 AM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Indian Air Force contingent at the Republic Day parade 2026

    The Indian Air Force contingent comprises four officers (One Contingent Commander and three supernumerary officers) and 144 airmen. The Contingent Commander would be Sqn Ldr Jagdesh Kumar with Sqn Ldr Nikita Choudhery, Flt Lt Prakhar Chandrakar and Flt Lt Dinesh as supernumerary officers. Syncing with the marching contingent would be a thrilling fly-past by 02 Rafale, 02 MiG-29, 02 Su-30 and 01 Jaguar in ‘Spearhead’ Formation, symbolising the Sindoor Formation.

  • 7:30 AM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Indian Navy contigent at the Republic Day parade

    The Indian Navy contingent will consist of 144 young personnel, led by Lt Karan Nagyal as Contingent Commander, and Lt Pawan Kumar Gandi, Lt Priti Kumari & Lt Varun Dreveriya as Platoon Commanders. It will be followed by the Naval Tableau, presenting a vivid depiction of the theme of a Strong Navy for a Strong Nation. The tableau depicts a stitched ship from the 5th century CE, now christened as INSV Kaundinya, Gurab class ships of the Maratha Navy, and frontline indigenous platforms including the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Project 17A Nilgiri-class stealth frigates INS Himgiri and INS Udayagiri, a Kalvari-class submarine, and the GSAT-7R (Project Rohini) communication satellite.

  • 7:29 AM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Indian Army to showcase its first-ever phased battle array

    For the first time, the parade will showcase a phased Battle Array Format of the Indian Army, including the aerial component. The Recce element would consist of the 61 Cavalry in active combatised uniform. It will be followed by High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle, India’s first indigenously designed Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle. Providing aerial support would be the indigenous DHRUV Advanced Light Helicopter and its armed version RUDRA in Prahar formation, demonstrating battlefield shaping. The Combat Elements will then follow with T-90 BHISHMA and Main Battle Tank Arjun rolling past the saluting dais with aerial support from Apache AH-64E and PRACHAND Light Combat Helicopter. Other Mechanised Columns include BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicle, along with Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-2. 

  • 7:21 AM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    100 cultural artists to lead the parade showcasing 'Vividata Mein Ekta'

    As many as 100 cultural artists will be heralding the parade, on the theme ‘Vividata Mein Ekta -- Unity in Diversity’, which is set to be a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation’s unity and rich cultural diversity. Showering of flower petals will be carried out by four Mi-17 1V helicopters of the 129 Helicopter Unit in the Dhwaj Formation. Trooping the National Flag, this formation of helicopters will be led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat.

  • 7:12 AM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Republic Day 2026: President Murmu to unfurl national flag at Kartavya Path

    As per the tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled by President Droupadi Murmu, which will be followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenously developed artillery weapon system. The 21-gun Salute will be presented by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment. The parade will then begin with the President taking the salute.

  • 7:09 AM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Republic Day 2026 LIVE: EU contingent to participate in today's parade

    A small military contingent of the European Union (EU) will also feature in the parade. The arrival of the President of India, the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission in the 'Traditional Buggy' will be escorted by the President's Bodyguard, which is the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army.

  • 7:01 AM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Republic Day 2026: When will the ceremonial parade start?

    The ceremonial parade at Kartavya Path is scheduled to start at 9:30 am, with live television coverage beginning at 10:30 am. Entry gates for visitors will open from 7 am. The event will kick off with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute and the parade will be led by Lt General Bhavnish Kumar -- the General Officer Commanding of Delhi Area.

  • 6:53 AM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Republic Day 2026: Who are the chief guests?

    This year's Republic Day celebrations will host two prominent international dignitaries: European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Both leaders will also take part in the India-EU Summit on Tuesday. During their visit, India and the European Union are expected to announce the conclusion of talks on the long-awaited free trade agreement, along with several other major collaborative initiatives.

  • 6:48 AM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Republic Day 2026: What's the theme this year?

    The 2026 Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path will revolve around two central themes: 150 years of Vande Mataram and the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The segment titled "Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram" will feature special tableaux and a fresh musical rendition composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Shreya Ghoshal. Complementing this is "Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat", which will showcase India's progress on the path to self-reliance and prosperity.

  • 6:45 AM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Republic Day parade to showcase BrahMos, Akash, Suryastra systems, Arjun tanks

    BrahMos and Akash weapon systems, rocket launcher system 'Suryastra' with deep-strike capabilities, and Main Battle Tank Arjun will be among the key military platforms that India will showcase during the Republic Parade on the Kartavya Path today. The newly-raised Bhairav light commando battalion and Shaktiban Regiment, Zanskar ponies and Bactrian camels will be part of the ceremonial event for the first time. Marking another first, the contingent members of the mounted 61 Cavalry will be seen in battle gear, while key Army assets, including indigenous platforms accompanied by personnel, will roll down the Kartavya Path in a "phased battle array formation". 

  • 6:43 AM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Republic Day 2026 LIVE: India set to display its military power and development journey

    India is set to showcase its development journey, cultural diversity and military might, including newly-raised units and mock-ups of major weapon systems deployed during Operation Sindoor at the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the ceremony that will commence at 10:30 and last for approximately 90 minutes.

