Republic Day: 'Bharat Parv' to showcase tableaux to be held at Red Fort | See dates, timings and ticket prices

New Delhi:

The government will host the annual 'Bharat Parv', a six-day national cultural and tourism festival, from January 26 to January 31 at the Red Fort lawns and Gyan Path as part of the Republic Day celebrations, the Ministry of Tourism said in a statement on Sunday. It will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the tourism ministry said.

'Bharat Parv' is the ministry's flagship annual event celebrating India's rich cultural, artistic, culinary, and spiritual heritage while promoting the national initiatives 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Dekho Apna Desh'.

Over the years, the festival has evolved into a major platform showcasing India’s unity in diversity and tourism potential.

The festival aims to highlight India's diverse cultural heritage, encourage domestic tourism, provide a platform for artisans and states, Union Territories, promote tourism awareness, and strengthen national integration through cultural participation, the ministry said.

Major attractions of Bharat Parv 2026

Display of 41 Republic Day tableaux

48 cultural performances by State and UT troupes, North Zonal Cultural Centre, Sangeet Natak Academy, and popular artists

22 performances by armed forces and paramilitary bands

A grand food court with 60 stalls showcasing cuisines from across India and live cooking demonstrations

102 stalls of handicrafts and handlooms by states, central ministries, DC handicrafts, DC handlooms and trifed

34 state tourism pavilions and 24 central ministry stalls

Interactive activity zones including nukkad nataks, quizzes, children's engagement areas and experiential spaces

The event will see participation from states and Union Territories, over 25 central ministries and departments, and leading institutions and organisations from across the country, the ministry said in a statement.

Dates, timings, and ticket prices

The festival will be open to the public from 5 pm to 9 pm on January 26, and from 12 noon to 9 pm from January 27 to 31.

The entry of visitors is free of cost, the ministry said.

This year’s 'Bharat Parv' holds special significance as it marks 150 years of "Vande Mataram," the iconic song that inspired India’s freedom movement and symbolises unity, cultural pride and love for the motherland.

The theme reflects the constitutional spirit of unity in diversity and people's participation, the ministry said.

'Bharat Parv' is expected to draw large public participation and serve as a vibrant celebration of India's heritage, tourism potential and democratic spirit, it said.

