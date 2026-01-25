India make mockery of New Zealand as Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav star in series win in Guwahati India hunted down 154 in just 10 overs in the third T20I against New Zealand to win the match and seal the series. Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar starred with their brilliant performances.

New Delhi:

India mauled New Zealand down in the third T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, as the Men in Blue chased down 154 in just 10 overs to win the third match and the series against the Kiwis on Sunday, January 25.

Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav put up jaw-dropping performances as the Men in Blue rushed to the target even before the drinks break was called for. The duo put up an unbeaten stand of 102 for the third wicket as the hosts won by eight wickets in hand.

Sharma, SKY put up their beast mode

Sharma was in particular on a carnage as he smashed a 14-ball fifty, which is now the second-fastest by an Indian in T20I cricket. SKY, having hit a fifty in the second T20I after a long gap, scored yet another half-ton in the third clash as he brought up his fifty off 25 balls.

The two went unbeaten as the hosts made a mockery of New Zealand. Sharma went back unscathed on 68 off just 20 balls, while SKY was unbeaten at 57 from 26 deliveries.

India register largest win at home

This is now India's largest win in a home T20I (in terms of balls remaining). Their previous record for the biggest win in chases was against Bangladesh in 2024, when they hunted down 128 with 49 balls remaining.

Biggest win for India at home (in terms of balls left):

1 - IND vs NZ in 2026: 60 balls left

2 - IND vs BAN in 2024: 49 balls left

3 - IND vs ENG in 2025: 43 balls left

4 - IND vs SL 2016: 37 balls left

Bowlers set things up in huge win

The bowlers had set up this win for India as they did not let the Kiwis score big in the first innings. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi were pick of the bowlers, while Hardik Pandya and Harshit Raba also contributed with the ball. Bumrah, returning after resting the previous match, picked 3/17 in his four overs, while Bishnoi took 2/18 in his four. Hardik took 2/23 in three, while Harshit scalped 1/35 in four as the bowlers set this up, as the batters later mauled the Kiwis to clinch the series 3-0 with two games still to go.