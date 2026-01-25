Shubhanshu Shukla gets Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award; 70 others honoured Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will be awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, for exemplary courage and outstanding service.

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the conferment of gallantry awards on 70 personnel of the Armed Forces, including six posthumous honours. The awards have been approved on the eve of Republic Day. The biggest highlight of the list is the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, which will be conferred on Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. He has been honoured for his exemplary courage and leadership during India’s historic space mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

Shubhanshu Shukla's historic mission to the ISS

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla created history in June 2025 by becoming the first Indian to visit the International Space Station. He was part of the Axiom-4 mission, making him only the second Indian to travel to space, 41 years after Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 mission. Shukla spent 18 days in space, carrying out complex scientific and technical operations that marked a major milestone for India’s space journey.

Apart from his achievements in space, Shukla is a highly experienced fighter pilot with over 2,000 hours of flying experience. He has flown a wide range of aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier and An-32, showcasing an exceptional professional record in the Indian Air Force.

Key role in India’s space programme

During his stay aboard the ISS, Shukla led and supported over 60 scientific experiments, including seven experiments conducted for ISRO. These studies focused on human health in space, material science, and biological research, providing valuable inputs for India’s upcoming Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, scheduled for 2027.

Gallantry awards announced

Along with the Ashoka Chakra, the President has approved:

3 Kirti Chakras 13 Shaurya Chakras (including one posthumous) 1 Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry) 44 Sena Medals (Gallantry)

The Kirti Chakra recipients include Major Arshdeep Singh, Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba, and Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair.