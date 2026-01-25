'Indian Constitution foundational document of world's largest republic': President Murmu on R-Day eve President Droupadi Murmu said the Indian Constitution is the foundational document of the largest republic in world history, and the ideas of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity are enshrined in it.

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid tributes to the makers of the Constitution and pushed for empowering the women to strengthen the democracy in India, as she addressed the country on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. The president said Republic Day provides an opportunity to reflect on the status and direction of the country in the past, the present and the future.

Reflecting on India's democratic journey, she said the Indian Constitution is the foundational document of the largest republic in world history, and the ideas of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity are enshrined in it. The framers of the Constitution provided a strong bedrock for the spirit of nationalism and the unity of the country through constitutional provisions, she added.

"The force of our freedom movement changed the status of our country on 15th August, 1947. India became Independent. We became the architects of our own national destiny. Since 26th January, 1950, we have been propelling our Republic towards our constitutional ideals," President Murmu said.

In her address to the nation, President Murmu also highlighted about the importance of 'nari shakti' and said it will be crucial in making India 'viksit' (developed). She said women are breaking traditional stereotypes and forging ahead, actively participating in the development of the country. Their increasing participation will set an example of an inclusive Republic based on gender equality, she said.

"Women are making their mark in every field, from agriculture to space, from self-employment to the armed forces," she said. "In the field of sports, our daughters have set new benchmarks globally. Last year in November, the daughters of India scripted a golden chapter in sporting history by winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and subsequently the Blind Women's T20 World Cup. Last year, the final match of the Chess World Cup was played between two Indian women."

President Murmu also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre and said the gap between the general public and the government is constantly reducing. She also highlighted that India is on its track to become the third-largest global economy, despite uncertainties across.

"The most important decision for the economic integration of the country after Independence, the implementation of GST, has established the system of 'One Nation, One Market. The recent decisions to make the GST system even more effective will further strengthen our economy," she said.

She also lauded the Indian Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor, saying they decisively destroyed terror camps in Pakistan. She stated that atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the defence sector was evident during Operation Sindoor.