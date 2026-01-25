Republic Day 2026: Dharmendra, Shibu Soren and Rohit Sharma among 131 Padma awardees | Full list Padma Awards 2026: The Centre has announced 131 Padma Awards for 2026, recognising exceptional contributions across art, public affairs, sports, medicine, literature and social service. The list includes five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awardees.

New Delhi:

The Padma Awards, among India’s most prestigious civilian honours, will once again be conferred on Republic Day this year, recognising outstanding contributions across diverse fields. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday released the official list of Padma awardees for 2026, celebrating individuals whose work has left a lasting impact on society .

131 awards approved across three categories

According to the MHA press note, the President of India has approved the conferment of 131 Padma Awards this year, including two duo cases, which are counted as a single award. The honours include five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards .

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. The 2026 list features achievers from a broad spectrum of disciplines, including art, social work, public affairs, medicine, science and engineering, literature and education, sports, trade and industry, and civil services. The awards also reflect geographical diversity, with recipients hailing from multiple states as well as from abroad.

Among the most prominent names are veteran actor Dharmendra and former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandhan, both honoured posthumously with the Padma Vibhushan, along with renowned violinist N Rajam and jurist K T Thomas. The Padma Bhushan list features celebrated singer Alka Yagnik, actor Mammootty, industrialist Uday Kotak, advertising stalwart Piyush Pandey (posthumous) and tennis legend Vijay Amritraj. The Padma Shri awards honour a wide range of achievers, including Indian cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Bollywood actor Satish Shah (posthumous), sportspersons Rohit Sharma and Savita Punia, along with several grassroots contributors described as the country’s “unsung heroes”. The list also includes 19 women awardees, six foreign nationals, and 16 posthumous honours, reflecting the diversity and reach of the civilian awards.

Check full list of ‘unsung heroes’ honoured

Padma Vibhushan Awardees (5)

Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous) – Art K T Thomas – Public Affairs N Rajam – Art P Narayanan – Literature & Education V S Achuthanandhan (Posthumous) – Public Affairs

Padma Bhushan Awardees (13)

Alka Yagnik – Art Bhagat Singh Koshyari – Public Affairs Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy – Medicine Mammootty – Art Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu – Medicine Piyush Pandey (Posthumous) – Art S K M Maeilanandhan – Social Work Shatavadhani R Ganesh – Art Shibu Soren (Posthumous) – Public Affairs Uday Kotak – Trade & Industry V K Malhotra (Posthumous) – Public Affairs Vellappally Natesan – Public Affairs Vijay Amritraj – Sports

Padma Shri Awardees (113)