  Republic Day 2026: Dharmendra, Shibu Soren and Rohit Sharma among 131 Padma awardees | Full list

Padma Awards 2026: The Centre has announced 131 Padma Awards for 2026, recognising exceptional contributions across art, public affairs, sports, medicine, literature and social service. The list includes five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awardees.

Reported ByDevendra Parashar  Edited ByIsha Bhandari  
New Delhi:

The Padma Awards, among India’s most prestigious civilian honours, will once again be conferred on Republic Day this year, recognising outstanding contributions across diverse fields. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday released the official list of Padma awardees for 2026, celebrating individuals whose work has left a lasting impact on society .

131 awards approved across three categories

According to the MHA press note, the President of India has approved the conferment of 131 Padma Awards this year, including two duo cases, which are counted as a single award. The honours include five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards .

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. The 2026 list features achievers from a broad spectrum of disciplines, including art, social work, public affairs, medicine, science and engineering, literature and education, sports, trade and industry, and civil services. The awards also reflect geographical diversity, with recipients hailing from multiple states as well as from abroad.

Among the most prominent names are veteran actor Dharmendra and former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandhan, both honoured posthumously with the Padma Vibhushan, along with renowned violinist N Rajam and jurist K T Thomas. The Padma Bhushan list features celebrated singer Alka Yagnik, actor Mammootty, industrialist Uday Kotak, advertising stalwart Piyush Pandey (posthumous) and tennis legend Vijay Amritraj. The Padma Shri awards honour a wide range of achievers, including Indian cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Bollywood actor Satish Shah (posthumous), sportspersons Rohit Sharma and Savita Punia, along with several grassroots contributors described as the country’s “unsung heroes”. The list also includes 19 women awardees, six foreign nationals, and 16 posthumous honours, reflecting the diversity and reach of the civilian awards.

 

Check full list of ‘unsung heroes’ honoured

Padma Vibhushan Awardees (5)

  1. Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous) – Art
  2. K T Thomas – Public Affairs
  3. N Rajam – Art
  4. P Narayanan – Literature & Education
  5. V S Achuthanandhan (Posthumous) – Public Affairs

Padma Bhushan Awardees (13)

  1. Alka Yagnik – Art
  2. Bhagat Singh Koshyari – Public Affairs
  3. Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy – Medicine
  4. Mammootty – Art
  5. Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu – Medicine
  6. Piyush Pandey (Posthumous) – Art
  7. S K M Maeilanandhan – Social Work
  8. Shatavadhani R Ganesh – Art
  9. Shibu Soren (Posthumous) – Public Affairs
  10. Uday Kotak – Trade & Industry
  11. V K Malhotra (Posthumous) – Public Affairs
  12. Vellappally Natesan – Public Affairs
  13. Vijay Amritraj – Sports

Padma Shri Awardees (113)

  1. A E Muthunayagam
  2. Anil Kumar Rastogi
  3. Anke Gowda M.
  4. Armida Fernandez
  5. Arvind Vaidya
  6. Ashok Khade
  7. Ashok Kumar Singh
  8. Asok Kumar Haldar
  9. Baldev Singh
  10. Bhagwandas Raikwar
  11. Bharat Singh Bharti
  12. Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda
  13. Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous)
  14. Brij Lal Bhat
  15. Buddha Rashmi Mani
  16. Dr. Budhri Tati
  17. Chandramouli Gaddamanugu
  18. Charan Hembram
  19. Chiranji Lal Yadav
  20. Deepika Reddy
  21. Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya
  22. Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad
  23. Gafruddin Mewati Jogi
  24. Gambir Singh Yonzone
  25. Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous)
  26. Gayatri Balasubramanian & Ms. Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo)
  27. Gopal Ji Trivedi
  28. Guduru Venkat Rao
  29. H V Hande
  30. Hally War
  31. Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous)
  32. Haricharan Saikia
  33. Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar
  34. Inderjit Singh Sidhu
  35. Janardan Bapurao Bothe
  36. Jogesh Deuri
  37. Juzer Vasi
  38. Jyotish Debnath
  39. K Pajanivel
  40. K Ramasamy
  41. K Vijay Kumar
  42. Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous)
  43. Kailash Chandra Pant
  44. Kalamandalam Vimala Menon
  45. Kewal Krishan Thakral
  46. Khem Raj Sundriyal
  47. Kollakal Devaki Amma G
  48. Krishnamurty Balasubramanian
  49. Kumar Bose
  50. Kumarasamy Thangaraj
  51. Prof. (Dr.) Lars-Christian Koch
  52. Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova
  53. Madhavan Ranganathan
  54. Maganti Murali Mohan
  55. Mahendra Kumar Mishra
  56. Mahendra Nath Roy
  57. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar
  58. Mangala Kapoor
  59. Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai
  60. Mohan Nagar
  61. Narayan Vyas
  62. Naresh Chandra Dev Varma
  63. Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala
  64. Nuruddin Ahmed
  65. Othuvaar Thiruthani Swaminathan
  66. Dr. Padma Gurmet
  67. Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy
  68. Pokhila Lekthepi
  69. Dr. Prabhakar Basavprabhu Kore
  70. Prateek Sharma
  71. Praveen Kumar
  72. Prem Lal Gautam
  73. Prosenjit Chatterjee
  74. Dr. Punniamurthy Natesan
  75. R Krishnan (Posthumous)
  76. R V S Mani
  77. Rabilal Tudu
  78. Raghupat Singh (Posthumous)
  79. Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar
  80. Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar
  81. Rajendra Prasad
  82. Rama Reddy Mamidi (Posthumous)
  83. Ramamurthy Sreedher
  84. Ramchandra Godbole & Ms. Suneeta Godbole (Duo)
  85. Ratilal Borisagar
  86. Rohit Sharma
  87. S G Susheelamma
  88. Sangyusang S Pongener
  89. Sant Niranjan Dass
  90. Sarat Kumar Patra
  91. Saroj Mandal
  92. Satish Shah (Posthumous)
  93. Satyanarayan Nuwal
  94. Savita Punia
  95. Prof. Shafi Shauq
  96. Shashi Shekhar Vempati
  97. Shrirang Devaba Lad
  98. Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar
  99. Shyam Sundar
  100. Simanchal Patro
  101. Sivasankari
  102. Dr. Suresh Hanagavadi
  103. Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj
  104. T T Jagannathan (Posthumous)
  105. Taga Ram Bheel
  106. Tarun Bhattacharya
  107. Techi Gubin
  108. Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam
  109. Tripti Mukherjee
  110. Veezhinathan Kamakoti
  111. Vempaty Kutumba Sastry
  112. Vladimer Mestvirishvili (Posthumous)
  113. Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous)

 

