Dewald Brevis joins Yasir Khan to etch name in history with stellar century in SA20 final Pretoria Capitals' Dewald Brevis put forth an excellent performance in the final of the SA20 against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Scoring a century in the summit clash, Brevis joined an elite list alongside Yasir Khan.

Cape Town:

The SA20 final saw Pretoria Capitals taking on Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The two sides locked horns at the Newlands, Cape Town, on January 25, and the clash ended in a heartbreaking defeat for Capitals as Eastern Cape clinched yet another SA20 title.

The game saw Pretoria Capitals coming in to bat first. After the top order failed to perform, Dewald Brevis was the star performer for his side, scoring 101 runs in 56 deliveries and helping his side post a total of 158 runs in the first innings of the game.

Scoring the century, Brevis became the second youngest batter at the age of 22 years and 271 days to score a century in a tournament final. Only Pakistan’s Yasir Khan sits ahead of Brevis, who scored a century in the final of the Champions T20 Cup 2024 at the age of 22 years and 255 days.

Brevis’ ton was not enough to propel Capitals to a win

It is worth noting that Brevis was the only Capitals’ batter with a good score in the first innings. Bryce Parsons’ 30-run knock was the second-highest score for Capitals as the side posted 158 runs on the board. As for Sunrisers, Marco Jansen was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name. Lutho Sipamla and Anrich Nortje took one wicket each as well.

Aiming to chase down the target, Eastern Cape opened its innings with Jonny Bairstow departing for a duck and Quinton de Kock scoring 18 runs. Furthermore, Matthew Breetzke went unbeaten on a score of 68 runs, with Tristan Stubbs scoring 63 runs in 41 deliveries as the side chased down the target in 19.2 overs and won the game by six wickets, clinching the title.

