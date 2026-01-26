Team India script history, register name in elite list with sensational third T20I win against New Zealand The Indian team performed brilliantly in the third T20I of the ongoing five-game series against New Zealand, defeating the side in just 10 overs. The Men in Blue etched their name in history, claiming a unique record.

Guwahati:

The Indian team put forth an incredible performance in the third T20I of the ongoing five-game series against New Zealand. The two sides took on each other at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on January 25, and the game saw New Zealand coming in to bat first and posting a total of 153 runs on the board.

Aiming to chase down the target, the Men in Blue managed to do so within 10 overs. Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were the stars of the run chase, scoring 68* runs in 20 deliveries and 57* runs in 26 deliveries. Doing so, India managed to etch their name in a unique record list as well.

It is worth noting that India winning the game within 10 overs saw the game become the clash that was won with the largest number of balls to spare against a full-member nation while chasing a 150+ run target.

The record was previously held by the game between the West Indies and South Africa in Kingston back in 2024, which had 37 balls to spare. However, the clash between India and New Zealand had a whopping 60 balls to spare, which sees India sit in first place in the list.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav reflected on the win

After the game, India captain Suryakumar Yadav took centre stage and heaped massive praise on his side. He opined that this was the brand of cricket that they had been looking to play and lauded the performance of Ravi Bishnoi, who took two wickets.

“This is the brand of cricket we want to play. We know how to bat from 20 for 3. The top two or three batters made my job easy. Bishnoi's plans are clear. He knows his strong points. Good to have him in the side, good rest for Varun,” Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

