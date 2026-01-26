Stock market holiday: Are BSE and NSE closed on January 26 for 77th Republic Day? Stock market holiday: The National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange halt all operations today, honouring the national Republic Day holiday. Currency trading shuts down alongside equities, though commodity derivatives continue with a restricted evening session as per exchange rules.

Mumbai:

Indian equity markets, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), are closed on Monday (January 26) for the nation's 77th Republic Day celebrations, halting trading in equities and currency segments. Commodity derivatives, however, proceed with an evening session to maintain some activity. This sets up an unusual week capped by a rare Sunday trading session on February 1 for the Union Budget presentation.

Republic Day closure details

Both the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) suspend operations on Monday, aligning with the national holiday. Currency markets join the shutdown, while commodity trading offers limited evening access per exchange guidelines. Investors use this pause to reflect on recent trends amid festive patriotism.

Unusual Sunday Budget trading session

Markets reopen exceptionally on Sunday (February 1), solely for the Union Budget reveal. The NSE announced: "On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting live trading session on Sunday." This allows immediate reactions to fiscal policies, a practice reserved for high-impact events.

Budget impact and expectations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Budget during Parliament's session starting January 28. Traders anticipate volatility from taxation changes, sector allocations, and economic measures that shape market directions. Past budgets have triggered sharp moves in stocks like banking, infrastructure, and renewables.

Weekly trading calendar highlights

This blend, Monday closure followed by weekend trading, creates a compressed schedule. Participants eye pre-Budget positioning, with normal operations resuming Tuesday. The setup underscores the Budget's pivotal role in India's financial narrative.