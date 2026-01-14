Chhattisgarh pushes Naxalism to brink as CM Sai unveils mission-mode plan for rapid Bastar revival Chhattisgarh is pushing Naxalism towards its final phase as the state and Centre intensify development efforts in Bastar. CM Vishnu Deo Sai outlined a mission-mode three-year plan focusing on infrastructure, basic services, tourism and livelihoods.

Bastar (Chhattisgarh):

Naxalism, which has long been the biggest obstacle to Chhattisgarh's development, has now entered a decisive phase of elimination. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the strong leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and due to the indomitable courage of the security forces, peace is being restored in Naxal-affected areas. "Our foremost responsibility is to ensure that the violent ideology of Naxalism never resurfaces", officials said. For this, continuous engagement with the Bastar region, development works and expansion of basic facilities are being undertaken to further strengthen people’s trust. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated this while addressing a high-level review meeting on the overall development of Bastar at Mahanadi Bhawan in the Mantralaya on Tuesday.

Three-year mission mode plan

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the double-engine government has a clear goal of ensuring the all-around and balanced development of Bastar. The state and central governments are jointly committed, with the highest priority, to integrate Bastar into the mainstream of development. He said a comprehensive three-year action plan for Bastar’s development will be prepared and implemented in mission mode. The Chief Minister directed all departments to work in coordination and instructed the Secretaries to visit the Bastar region regularly and review the on-ground progress of schemes.

Expanding basic amenities rapidly

Chief Minister Sai further said that along with the eradication of Naxalism, rapid expansion of basic facilities such as education, health, employment, roads, drinking water, electricity and communication is extremely important, so that the light of development reaches even the remotest areas and public confidence in governance is strengthened. Referring to the enthusiastic public participation in events like Bastar Olympics and Bastar Pandum, he said the people of Bastar are fully prepared to move forward on the path of peace and development.

Focus on water and connectivity

Reviewing drinking water, electrification and mobile connectivity, the Chief Minister directed that permanent solutions be ensured in fluoride-affected areas through surface water supply systems, remaining villages be electrified at the earliest, and installation of mobile towers in remote areas be expedited. He also stressed ensuring 100 per cent Aadhaar card coverage by running special drives for children. While discussing tourism development, Chief Minister Sai emphasised promotion of homestays, development of identified sites under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, construction of the Bastar Tourism Corridor, and linking youth with tourism-based livelihoods. He appreciated the initiative of providing training to 32 local guides from Bastar trained by IITTM Gwalior.

The meeting also reviewed in detail the collection and processing of minor forest produce through Van Dhan Kendras, early approval of funds for schools without buildings, expansion of Navodaya and PM Shri schools, strengthening of health infrastructure, establishment of medical colleges, PM-ABHIM scheme, bike ambulance services, irrigation projects, operation of ‘anganwadis’ and ‘balwadis’, rural bus scheme, and various action plans related to employment and livelihoods.

Push for special central assistance

Chief Minister Sai directed all concerned departments to send the required proposals for Special Central Assistance to the Chief Secretary’s Office at the earliest so that Bastar’s overall, balanced and sustainable development can gain new momentum. Chief Secretary Shri Vikas Sheel, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shri Subodh Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Shri Manoj Kumar Pingua, Additional Chief Secretary Smt. Richa Sharma, Secretary to the Chief Minister Shri Mukesh Bansal, Secretary to the Chief Minister Shri P Dayanand, Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Basavaraju S, all departmental secretaries and senior officers were present in the meeting.

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxalites killed in encounter in Bastar; automatic weapons recovered