Karnataka highway accident: Three dead as car rams into parked truck near Tumakuru district.

Tumakuru (Karnataka) :

A devastating collision on National Highway 48 near Nelahal in Tumakuru district of Karnataka claimed three lives on Monday morning (January 26), leaving three others injured after a Maruti Ertiga carrying six Bengaluru residents crashed into a stationary truck. The victims were returning from a trip to Gokarna, Murudeshwar and Udupi when the horrific accident unfolded, highlighting the dangers of fatigue and high-speed travel on busy highways. Tumakuru SP KV Ashok rushed to the scene with police teams to oversee the response.

Holiday return turns fatal

The group had enjoyed a weekend getaway at popular coastal spots- Gokarna, Murudeshwar, and Udupi- before heading back to Bengaluru in their Maruti Ertiga. Dawn broke as they approached Nelahal on NH 48, but tragedy struck when the car veered into a parked truck, the impact so severe that three occupants passed away instantly at the site. All victims hailed from Bengaluru, turning a joyful trip's end into unimaginable grief for their families.

Scene of carnage and survivor struggles

The crash's ferocity crushed the car, killing three outright while leaving one survivor in critical condition and two with minor injuries. Rescue teams worked swiftly amid twisted metal, rushing the wounded to nearby hospitals for urgent care. Eyewitnesses described a chaotic morning on the highway, with the truck's unexpected stop contributing to the deadly pile-up.

Police probe and official response

Tumakuru Superintendent of Police KV Ashok led the investigation, personally inspecting the wreckage and coordinating with forensic experts. Preliminary reports suggest possible driver fatigue or speeding, though a full inquiry into road conditions, vehicle faults, and compliance is underway. Authorities cleared the site to restore traffic flow, urging motorists to exercise caution on NH 48. This incident underscores the need for stricter highway safety measures during peak travel periods.