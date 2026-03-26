Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra's 'Toaster' finally gets a release date: When and where to watch

New Delhi:

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's film, Toaster, is all set to release next month on Netflix. The film's release date was announced a year after its trailer was released. Several fans had begun to wonder whether the film would be released at all. However, the film was announced in Netflix's slate of releases in February 2026. For the unversed, Rajkummar's wife Patralekhaa is

Toaster: When and where to watch Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's film

Toaster is set to release on April 15 on Netflix. As for the film's story, the film's storyline revolves around one central object - a toaster. Most wedding gifts follow the same fate. They’re handed over with a polite smile, maybe admired for a moment, and then slowly fade into the background of someone’s life. But what if that didn’t happen? What if someone just couldn’t let go of the gift they gave - especially after the wedding itself falls apart?

That’s the odd, slightly chaotic idea at the heart of Netflix’s upcoming film Toaster. The dark comedy takes something as ordinary as a household appliance and builds an entire spiral of events around it. It begins with what feels like a small, almost silly obsession. But bit by bit, that fixation grows, pulling more people into the mess. And before anyone really realises it, things have gone completely off track - all because of one gift that refused to be forgotten. Watch the release date announcement video:

Watch the teaser of Toaster here:

On wearing the producer's hat for the film, Patralekhaa, Producer, Kampa Film, shared, "Stepping into production with Kampa Film has been an incredibly meaningful milestone for us, and beginning this journey with Netflix — who have consistently championed distinctive and unconventional stories — makes it even more special. Toaster immediately stood out because it finds humour in the most unexpected places, and the moment we read it, we knew it was a story we wanted to bring to life. Being our very first film makes the experience even more personal for us. Having such a wonderful ensemble come together for this journey has been truly exciting, and we can’t wait for audiences to dive into this entertaining and unpredictable ride."

Toaster: All you need to know about the film's cast

Helmed by Vivek Das Chaudhary and produced by Patralekhaa, Toaster marks an exciting new chapter for the latter as she marks her debut as a producer, bringing together Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra alongside an ensemble cast, comprising Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi and Seema Pahwa.

Also read: Netflix India 2026 lineup Highlights: Maa Behen, Lust Stories 3, Mismatched S4 and Mamla Legal Hai 2 announced