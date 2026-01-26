Hyderabad HYDRA DRF's midnight heroics: 9 workers saved from crocodile-infested Mir Alam reservoir nightmare Hyderabad: HYDRA Station Fire Officer Jameel and Rescue Team In-Charge Swami quickly reached out to the stranded workers, easing their panic with steadfast assurances: "We'll launch a boat and pull you to safety, whatever the hour."

Hyderabad:

In a daring midnight operation, Hyderabad's Disaster Response Force (DRF) team from HYDRA heroically rescued nine workers stranded in the middle of Miralam Reservoir, navigating pitch darkness, dense grass, and crocodile fears. The workers, involved in bridge repair soil testing, had been marooned since evening when their boat's engine failed, turning a routine job into a life-threatening ordeal. HYDRA's swift response and reassuring communication transformed panic into relief, safely ferrying everyone to the Old Bastii Zoo Park shore.

Stranded workers' perilous predicament

The group, labourers and engineers, ventured into Miralam Reservoir Sunday morning via boat to test soil for an upcoming bridge. Planning to return before dusk, disaster struck when their boat's engine sputtered out amid thickening darkness. Dense aquatic grass blocked paddling efforts, and rumors of reservoir crocodiles heightened their terror.

Desperate, they dialed 100 for police help, who alerted HYDRA DRF control room. Trapped and frantic, the workers flashed cellphone lights to signal their position, their voices trembling over calls about the encroaching dangers.

HYDRA's reassuring midnight call

HYDRA Station Fire Officer (SFO) Jameel and Rescue Team In-Charge Swami immediately connected with the stranded men, calming their fears with firm promises: "We'll bring a boat and get you out safely, no matter the hour." This lifeline of encouragement kept spirits high as DRF teams mobilized under cover of night, battling poor visibility and treacherous waters to reach the flickering signals.

Daring two-trip rescue amid darkness

HYDRA DRF launched their boat, using torchlights to pierce the gloom and weave through obstructive grass. In the first trip, they evacuated four workers to safety, urging the rest to hold steady: "Don't worry, we'll come back for you." Returning undeterred, they retrieved the remaining five, completing the operation without a hitch. All nine reached solid ground, breathing sighs of relief and pouring gratitude on their rescuers for braving lethal conditions at midnight.

Gratitude for heroic nighttime valour

The workers hailed HYDRA as "midnight friends who became lifesavers," crediting constant phone reassurance for bolstering their courage. "We were petrified of crocodiles and the dark," they shared, thanking the team profusely for the flawless rescue. This incident underscores HYDRA DRF's unwavering commitment to public safety in Hyderabad's most challenging hours.