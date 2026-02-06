Advertisement
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live Updates: As part of the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students from schools from different parts of the country on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with students/ File photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with students/ File photo Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students across India as part of the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) residence in New Delhi on Friday. The interaction, which will begin around 10 am, aims to help the students remain stress-free during examinations and celebrate them as an 'utsav' (a festival), which is an integral part of the life in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, according to the Ministry of Education. This year, Pariksha Pe Charcha - which the prime minister has said that it is a concept that he has always enjoyed - is being organised at four different places other than Delhi. These are Assam's Guwahati, Chhattisgarh's Raipur, Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore and Gujarat's Dev Mogra.  

According to the Ministry of Education, student-centric engagement activities were organised in multiple schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country as part of the Pariksha Pe Charcha. These activities were Swadeshi Sankalp Daud that saw participation of around 4.81 crore of students and teachers. The Ministry of Education has also said that the ninth edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha saw a participation of 4.50 crore students, teachers, and parents, which it highlighted that is a "testament to the continued support and shared commitment" of all states and union territories (UTs).

 

  • 9:41 AM (IST)Feb 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: When and where to watch live?

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 programme will be available for live streaming for nationwide audience through multiple platforms, ensuring accessibility for families and learners across India. Click here to read more.

  • 9:34 AM (IST)Feb 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Widespread participation by students, teachers

    According to the Ministry of Education, more than 4.50 crore students, teachers, and parents had registered for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026. They had registered through the MyGov portal. "This overwhelming participation is a testament to the continued support and shared commitment of all States and UTs," it had said in a release earlier.

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Feb 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PPC 2026 held at 4 places

    Apart from the national capital, the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was held at four different places: Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, Chhattisgarh's Raipur, Gujarat's Dev Mogra and Assam's Guwahati. This helped in covering all regions of the country.

  • 9:26 AM (IST)Feb 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM says he enjoys this platform

    Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that he always enjoys participating in Pariksha Pe Charcha, as he asked people to watch this year's edition.

    "Do watch #ParikshaPeCharcha26... This year's PPC features very interesting topics relating to examinations, notably the need to remain stress free, focus on learning and more. This is a platform I've always enjoyed, as it gives me an opportunity to interact with bright minds from across the country," he posted on X (formerly Twitter) earlier. 

  • 9:24 AM (IST)Feb 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Where will PM Modi interact?

    The interaction, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, will be held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) residence in New Delhi, according to the Ministry of Education. 

  • 9:23 AM (IST)Feb 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi to interact with students at 10 am

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with students under Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 will begin at 10 am today. This is the ninth edition of the programme, which aims to help the students remain stress-free.

