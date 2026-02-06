Live Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi to interact with students at 10 am today Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live Updates: As part of the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students from schools from different parts of the country on Friday.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students across India as part of the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) residence in New Delhi on Friday. The interaction, which will begin around 10 am, aims to help the students remain stress-free during examinations and celebrate them as an 'utsav' (a festival), which is an integral part of the life in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, according to the Ministry of Education. This year, Pariksha Pe Charcha - which the prime minister has said that it is a concept that he has always enjoyed - is being organised at four different places other than Delhi. These are Assam's Guwahati, Chhattisgarh's Raipur, Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore and Gujarat's Dev Mogra.

According to the Ministry of Education, student-centric engagement activities were organised in multiple schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country as part of the Pariksha Pe Charcha. These activities were Swadeshi Sankalp Daud that saw participation of around 4.81 crore of students and teachers. The Ministry of Education has also said that the ninth edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha saw a participation of 4.50 crore students, teachers, and parents, which it highlighted that is a "testament to the continued support and shared commitment" of all states and union territories (UTs).