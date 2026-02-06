Live RBI MPC Meet LIVE: Governor Sanjay Malhotra to announces monetary policy decision shortly RBI MPC Meet LIVE: The government has tasked the Reserve Bank to ensure consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Mumbai:

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed six-member rate-setting panel will announce the outcome today, i.e. on February 6, 2026. The three-day meeting is held in the backdrop of the growth-focused Union Budget and the announcement of the India-US trade deal, which lifted market sentiments. Experts are of the view that the RBI has already reduced the key short-term lending rate (repo) by 125 basis points since last February, and may go for status quo on rates, as there are no pressing concerns on either growth or inflation fronts.

However, some are of the opinion that the central bank may go for one more rate cut to further reduce borrowing costs. A SBI research report said that since the last MPC in December, one of the major policy changes is the EU-India and US-India trade deals, resulting in a reduction in tariffs on India to 18 per cent from 50 per cent earlier.